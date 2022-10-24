Technology News
loading

Solana Saga Smartphone: Titanium Accent, Seed Vault Unveiled as Part of Web3 Device

The Solana Saga will focus on improving the overall user experience across all decentralised apps (dApps).

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 24 October 2022 17:02 IST
Solana Saga Smartphone: Titanium Accent, Seed Vault Unveiled as Part of Web3 Device

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Austin Federa

Interested buyers can reserve their devices for a refundable deposit of $100 (roughly Rs. 7,830)

Highlights
  • The phones will sport a ceramic back and a stainless-steel frame
  • The Solana Saga phone will support a 50MP primary camera
  • Solana Saga will be available for purchase in early 2023

Saga, the Solana-powered smartphone, is only a few months away from its release. The phone, that will bring along a crypto layer built atop the Android operating system (OS), will sport titanium accents, a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with full-HD+ resolution (1080×2400 pixels) and a 120Hz refresh rate among several other features. The phone is being launched by OSOM, a new company formed by the team behind the Essential Phone 1 (PH-1), after the latter went defunct. The abbreviation OSOM stands for ‘Out of Sight, Out of Mind'.

The official webpage of Solana Mobile has posted details about the Saga smartphone that reveals more features about the upcoming device. Along with an inbuilt Seed Vault to safely store all the private keys linked to the device, the phones will sport a ceramic back and a stainless-steel frame.

The smartphone will focus on improving the overall user experience across all decentralised apps (dApps). Users will be able to sign all digital transactions using a read fingerprint sensor.

“Discover the hottest projects in the Solana ecosystem, while using the dApps you already love on the go. Transact seamlessly across dApps without ever having to open another browser extension. Get access to the newest mobile features from popular dApps like Magic Eden, StepN, Jupiter, and more,” the website noted.

As part of its hardware specifications, the phone will support a 50-megapixel primary camera and a 12-megapixel ultrawide at the back, along with a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

The first 10,000 people who order the smartphone will be entitled to get the NFTs from a limited release collection of digital collectibles. Pass holders will be the first to receive Saga phones in early 2023 and these passes will give its holders the access to VIP events and community forums. Interested buyers can reserve their devices for a refundable deposit of $100 (roughly Rs. 7,830).

Anatoly Yakovenko, the CEO of Solana Labs launched a software development tool for Web3 programmes called ‘Solana Mobile Stack' (SMS) on June 23. During this event held in New York, he revealed details of the firm's upcoming smartphone named ‘Saga'.

This will be among the world's first-generation of crypto and Web3-centric smartphones when it releases in the early months of 2023. As per Solana co-founder Raj Gokal, they chose the name ‘Saga' because ‘the story of crypto is still being written'.

Apple unveiled eight new products at its September 'Far Out' event. Which ones will float — and which will sink? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Saga, Solana
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Death Note: Netflix’s Live-Action Series Finds Writer in Halia Abdel-Meguid: Report

Related Stories

Solana Saga Smartphone: Titanium Accent, Seed Vault Unveiled as Part of Web3 Device
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iOS 16.1 Includes a Zero-Day Security Patch That Addresses Active Exploits
  2. OnePlus 11, iQoo 11 Specifications Leaked, 2K Display Tipped
  3. Asus ZenBook 17 Fold OLED (UX9702) First Impressions
  4. OnePlus 10R 5G (150W Endurance Edition) Review: Identity Crisis
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy M23 5G, Galaxy A04, Galaxy A04e May Launch Soon in India, Official Support Pages Go Live
  2. On-Chain Analytics Giant Glassnode Acquires Crypto Tax, Portfolio Tracking Platform Accointing.com
  3. Binance Launches Oracle Network to Fetch External Data on BNB Blockchain
  4. Deadpool 3: Hugh Jackman Reached Out to Ryan Reynolds for Return as Wolverine
  5. Australia Pathology Service Provider Hacked, Data of Thousands of Patients Stolen as Hacking Epidemic Widens
  6. iOS 16.1 Includes a Zero-Day Security Patch That Addresses Active Exploits
  7. iPad Pro With 16-Inch Display in the Works, May Arrive in Q4 of 2023: Report
  8. Satellite Communications Key to Driving India's Technology Ambitions, Internet Reach, MoS IT Says
  9. TikTok Wins Immunity From Lawsuit Over Death of 10-Year-Old Girl in Deadly 'Blackout Challenge'
  10. God of War Ragnarök Photo Mode to Come After Launch, Santa Monica Studio Reveals
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.