Saga, the Solana-powered smartphone, is only a few months away from its release. The phone, that will bring along a crypto layer built atop the Android operating system (OS), will sport titanium accents, a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with full-HD+ resolution (1080×2400 pixels) and a 120Hz refresh rate among several other features. The phone is being launched by OSOM, a new company formed by the team behind the Essential Phone 1 (PH-1), after the latter went defunct. The abbreviation OSOM stands for ‘Out of Sight, Out of Mind'.

The official webpage of Solana Mobile has posted details about the Saga smartphone that reveals more features about the upcoming device. Along with an inbuilt Seed Vault to safely store all the private keys linked to the device, the phones will sport a ceramic back and a stainless-steel frame.

The smartphone will focus on improving the overall user experience across all decentralised apps (dApps). Users will be able to sign all digital transactions using a read fingerprint sensor.

“Discover the hottest projects in the Solana ecosystem, while using the dApps you already love on the go. Transact seamlessly across dApps without ever having to open another browser extension. Get access to the newest mobile features from popular dApps like Magic Eden, StepN, Jupiter, and more,” the website noted.

As part of its hardware specifications, the phone will support a 50-megapixel primary camera and a 12-megapixel ultrawide at the back, along with a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

The first 10,000 people who order the smartphone will be entitled to get the NFTs from a limited release collection of digital collectibles. Pass holders will be the first to receive Saga phones in early 2023 and these passes will give its holders the access to VIP events and community forums. Interested buyers can reserve their devices for a refundable deposit of $100 (roughly Rs. 7,830).

Anatoly Yakovenko, the CEO of Solana Labs launched a software development tool for Web3 programmes called ‘Solana Mobile Stack' (SMS) on June 23. During this event held in New York, he revealed details of the firm's upcoming smartphone named ‘Saga'.

This will be among the world's first-generation of crypto and Web3-centric smartphones when it releases in the early months of 2023. As per Solana co-founder Raj Gokal, they chose the name ‘Saga' because ‘the story of crypto is still being written'.

