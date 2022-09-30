Redmi Note 12 series is expected to debut in China this year and release globally in the first quarter of 2023. At launch, the new lineup from Redmi could include the vanilla Redmi Note 12, Redmi Note 12 Pro, and Redmi Note 12 Pro+. These handsets have reportedly been spotted on the China Compulsory Certification (3C) database. The listing supposedly reveals the fast-charging speeds of the Redmi Note 12 lineup. Notably, the top-of-the-line Redmi Note 12 Pro+ is said to be capable of supporting 210W fast charging.

According to a report by MySmartPrice, the Redmi Note 12 series has surfaced on the 3C database. The vanilla Redmi Note 12 is said to bear the model number 22101316C. Similarly, the Redmi Note 12 Pro and Redmi Note 12 Pro+ seemingly have the model number 22101316UCP and 22101316UC, respectively.

The supposed 3C listings suggest that the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ may come with 210W fast charging support. Meanwhile, the Redmi Note 12 Pro could come with 120W fast charging support and the standard Redmi Note 12 may get support for 67W fast charging.

The Redmi Note 12 series had supposedly received a network access licence in China earlier this year in April. The Redmi Note 12 Pro+ and Redmi Note 12 Pro were also spotted on the TENAA database. These listings suggest that they might feature a 6.6-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Furthermore, the Redmi Note 12 Pro is said to feature a 4,980mAh battery, whereas the Note 12 Pro+ may get a 4,300mAh battery.

A recent report has also claimed that the regular Redmi Note 12 may sport a 50-megapixel main camera. The handset is likely to retain the rectangular design of the Redmi 11 with straight edges. These developments could indicate that the launch of this new lineup in China may be imminent.

