Redmi Note 12 Turbo is set to become the fifth smartphone in the Note 12 series to debut in China.

Written by Pranav Hegde, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 22 March 2023 11:59 IST
Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Redmi Note 12 Turbo is confirmed to feature a 64-megapixel main camera

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 12 Turbo will be powered by a 4nm Snapdragon SoC
  • The handset is confirmed to sport a triple-camera setup
  • The Redmi Note 12 Turbo might launch globally as the Poco X5 GT

Redmi Note 12 Turbo launch date has been officially confirmed. Xiaomi will launch its new Redmi Note 12 5G (Review) series phone on March 28 in China. Performance-wise, the Redmi Note 12 Turbo is expected to slot above the Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus 5G (Review) in China. Ahead of the official launch, Xiaomi has confirmed some key specifications of the upcoming Redmi Note 12 Turbo. The company claims that the Redmi Note 12 Turbo will be the first smartphone to feature the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 SoC.

The company claims that the Redmi Note 12 Turbo will set a “new standard” (translated from Chinese) with the new Qualcomm Snapdragon SoC. The Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 SoC is based on a 4nm process and has a peak clock speed of 2.91GHz. It comes with an Adreno 725 GPU. The SoC is claimed to offer about 50 percent better performance compared to the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC. Qualcomm also claims that the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 SoC is 13 percent more efficient than its predecessor.

In addition to the performance details, Xiaomi also revealed the design of the handset. The Redmi Note 12 Turbo will look quite similar to the Redmi Note 12 Pro and Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus 5G handsets that made their debut in China and India. The phone has a flat frame design and houses a three circular camera rings on the back. The teaser also confirms that the phone will feature a 64-megapixel main camera sensor. We can expect the other two cameras to feature ultra-wide and macro lenses. There is also an LED flash module next to the camera sensors.

The phone's primary speaker, USB Type-C port and the SIM tray are located at the bottom edge. There is a 3.5mm headphone jack at the top edge, next to which are cutouts for the IR blaster and the secondary microphone. The phone's power and volume buttons are shown to feature on the right edge.

Xiaomi is expected to confirm more details as the launch date for the handset approaches. A recent report claimed that the phone will sport a 6.67-inch full-HD+ OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate support. There will be up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. The smartphone is also said to pack a 5,500mAh battery with 67W fast charging support.

The phone is tipped to launch globally as the Poco X5 GT. At the moment, there is no word from the brand about plans for a global launch of the Redmi Note 12 Turbo.

The Xiaomi 13 Pro has a hefty price tag compared to the company's 2022 flagship model. How does it fare against other high-end phones launched in 2023? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Further reading: Redmi, Redmi Note 12 Turbo, Redmi Note 12 Turbo Specifications
Pranav Hegde
Pranav Hegde
Pranav Hegde writes about everything tech. He is a part of the Reviews team at Gadgets 360 and writes majorly about smartphones. Pranav has been a part of the industry for four years now. Other than writing about consumer tech, Pranav is also passionate about photography and enjoys bike rides to picturesque locations. He is available on Twitter as @PranavHegdeHere and on email at pranavh@ndtv.com. More
