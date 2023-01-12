Redmi Note 12 series, comprising the vanilla Redmi Note 12, Redmi Note 12 Pro, and Redmi Note 12 Pro+, were launched in China in October last year. Limited variants like the Redmi Note 12 Explorer Edition and Redmi Note 12 Pro Speed Edition were also added to the lineup. Now, as per a new leak, the Chinese smartphone maker is reportedly gearing up to introduce a new Redmi Note 12 "Turbo" edition. The rumoured smartphone is said to be tagged with the codename "Marble" and feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor.

Known tipster Kacper Skrzypek (@kacskrz) on Twitter claimed that a new Redmi Note 12 Turbo variant is in the works. The handset codenamed Marble is said to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor under the hood.

Separately, tipster Digital Chat Station posted alleged specifications of the Redmi Note 12 Turbo edition on Weibo. As per the leaked details, the purported Redmi handset will feature a 6.67-inch full-HD+ OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. It could be powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 2 SoC, coupled with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

For optics, the Redmi Note 12 Turbo edition is tipped to feature a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor and a 2-megapixel tertiary sensor. Further, it could be backed by a 5,500mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging. The Redmi Note 12 Pro and Redmi Note 12 Pro Speed Edition also carry the same battery and charging option.

The Redmi Note 12 Pro Speed Edition was launched in China in December with an initial price tag of CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs. 20,200) for the base 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model. It sports a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) OLED flexible display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and is powered by an octa-core 6nm Snapdragon 778G SoC. A triple rear camera unit comprising a 100-megapixel Samsung HM2 sensor, 16-megapixel selfie sensor, and up to 256GB UFS 2.2 storage are the other key specifications of the device.

