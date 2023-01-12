Technology News

Redmi Note 12 Turbo Tipped to Be in the Works, May Debut With Snapdragon 7 Gen 2 SoC

Redmi Note 12 Turbo is tagged with the codename "Marble".

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 12 January 2023 14:51 IST
Redmi Note 12 Turbo Tipped to Be in the Works, May Debut With Snapdragon 7 Gen 2 SoC

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Redmi Note 12 Pro Speed Edition was launched in December

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 12 Turbo is yet to be announced by the company
  • The purported handset may feature a triple rear camera setup
  • The recently launched Redmi Note 12 series comprises multiple models

Redmi Note 12 series, comprising the vanilla Redmi Note 12, Redmi Note 12 Pro, and Redmi Note 12 Pro+, were launched in China in October last year. Limited variants like the Redmi Note 12 Explorer Edition and Redmi Note 12 Pro Speed Edition were also added to the lineup. Now, as per a new leak, the Chinese smartphone maker is reportedly gearing up to introduce a new Redmi Note 12 "Turbo" edition. The rumoured smartphone is said to be tagged with the codename "Marble" and feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor. 

Known tipster Kacper Skrzypek (@kacskrz) on Twitter claimed that a new Redmi Note 12 Turbo variant is in the works. The handset codenamed Marble is said to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor under the hood.

Separately, tipster Digital Chat Station posted alleged specifications of the Redmi Note 12 Turbo edition on Weibo. As per the leaked details, the purported Redmi handset will feature a 6.67-inch full-HD+ OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. It could be powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 2 SoC, coupled with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

For optics, the Redmi Note 12 Turbo edition is tipped to feature a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor and a 2-megapixel tertiary sensor. Further, it could be backed by a 5,500mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging. The Redmi Note 12 Pro and Redmi Note 12 Pro Speed Edition also carry the same battery and charging option.

The Redmi Note 12 Pro Speed Edition was launched in China in December with an initial price tag of CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs. 20,200) for the base 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model. It sports a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) OLED flexible display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and is powered by an octa-core 6nm Snapdragon 778G SoC. A triple rear camera unit comprising a 100-megapixel Samsung HM2 sensor, 16-megapixel selfie sensor, and up to 256GB UFS 2.2 storage are the other key specifications of the device.

How does the Redmi 12 Pro+ fare against its competitor, the Realme 10 Pro+ 5G? Is it a worthy successor to the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Redmi Note 12 Turbo, Redmi Note 12 Turbo Specifications, Redmi Note 12 Series, Redmi
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Samsung Galaxy S24 Series May Include Only Two Models, Galaxy S24 Plus Model Could Be Dropped: Report
Samsung Galaxy S23 Design Images, Specifications and Colour Options Leaked Ahead of February 1 Unpacked Event
Featured video of the day
[Sponsored] Faber Candy - Fantastic Design, Incredible Performance
Redmi Note 12 Turbo Tipped to Be in the Works, May Debut With Snapdragon 7 Gen 2 SoC
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S23 Design Images, Specifications Leaked Ahead of February 1 Launch
  2. Tata Unveils 12 New Cars Including 5 Electric Models at Auto Expo 2023
  3. Redmi Note 12 5G Series Goes on Sale in India Today: See Launch Offers
  4. Motorola Launches Moto Buds 600 ANC With Multipoint Support, More
  5. OnePlus Nord 3 Testing Begins in India, Expected to Launch Soon: Report
  6. Here’s When Google's Pixel Phones Will Get 5G Support in India
  7. Samsung Open Pre-Reservation Orders for Galaxy S23 Series for Rs. 1,999
  8. Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G Review: A Strong Overall Package
  9. iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max Models Could Get Pricier: Report
  10. OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro Won't Get Newer Updates, Company Says
#Latest Stories
  1. FTX Tells US Bankruptcy Court It Has Recovered $5 Billion in Assets After Collapse
  2. Keeping the PS5 in Vertically Upright Position Will Not Damage It, Report Clarifies
  3. Apple Watch Models Guilty of Violating Masimo Oximeter Patent, May Face ITC Import Ban: Report
  4. Samsung Galaxy S23 Design Images, Specifications and Colour Options Leaked Ahead of February 1 Unpacked Event
  5. Redmi Note 12 Turbo Tipped to Be in the Works, May Debut With Snapdragon 7 Gen 2 SoC
  6. Samsung Galaxy S24 Series May Include Only Two Models, Galaxy S24 Plus Model Could Be Dropped: Report
  7. Google Chrome Tipped to Bring a Toggle to Disable All Unwanted Extensions on a Website
  8. El Salvador Approves Bitcoin Bonds Bill, Will Legalise Bitcoin-Backed 'Volcano Bond'
  9. Tesla Shareholders Claim Elon Musk Will Get Fair Trial in 'Funding Secured' Lawsuit in California
  10. Google Meet to Support 360-Degree Backgrounds on Android and iOS, Emoji Reactions Rolling Out: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.