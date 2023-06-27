Technology News

Xiaomi 13T, Xiaomi 13T Pro Launch Tipped for September; Price, Specifications Leaked

Xiaomi 13T and Xiaomi 13T Pro are said to run on MIUI 14 out of the box.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 27 June 2023
Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi 13 Pro (above) is equipped with Leica branded triple rear camera setup

Highlights
  • Xiaomi 13T could be offered in a black shade
  • The upcoming smartphones could be backed by 5,000mAh battery units
  • Xiaomi 13T Pro might come in a meadow green finish

Xiaomi 13T and Xiaomi 13T Pro could launch soon. Ahead of any official announcement, price details and specifications of the duo have surfaced online. The Xiaomi 13T series is expected to launch in September. Both smartphones are said to run on MIUI 14 with 144Hz refresh rate displays. The Xiaomi 13T might support 67W fast charging, whereas the Xiaomi 13T Pro is said to offer 120W fast charging. The upcoming smartphones are expected to flaunt Leica-tuned rear camera units and could be backed by 5,000mAh batteries.

Known tipster SnoopyTech (@snoopytech) has tweeted the price details and specifications of the purported Xiaomi 13T and Xiaomi 13T Pro. According to him, they would go official on September 1. The Xiaomi 13T Pro is said to cost EUR 799 (roughly Rs. 71,000), while the Xiaomi 13T should have a price tag of EUR 599 (roughly Rs. 53,000)

Both Xiaomi 13T and Xiaomi 13T Pro are said to run on MIUI 14 out of the box. The former could be offered in a black shade, while the latter might come in a meadow green finish. They could feature AMOLED displays with 144Hz refresh rate. The Xiaomi 13T is said to run on a "flagship 4nm SoC", this could be a reference to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. The Xiaomi 13T Pro, in contrast, is tipped to come with a "leading 4nm SoC", which might be a MediaTek Dimensity 9200 SoC.

They are said to come with Leica-branded cameras, but the specifications of the sensors are not available. The Xiaomi 13T could be available in 8GB RAM + 256GB storage option, whereas the Xiaomi 13T Pro is expected to come with 12GB RAM + 256GB storage.

Xiaomi is expected to provide 5,000mAh batteries on both Xiaomi 13T and Xiaomi 13T Pro. The former could support 67W fast charging, whereas the Pro model is likely to offer 120W fast charging. They are said to ship with supported chargers in the box.

The Xiaomi 13T and Xiaomi 13T Pro could be unveiled as a close sibling of the Xiaomi 13 Pro. However, since there has been no official confirmation regarding the launch of the Xiaomi 13T series, these details can be considered with a pinch of salt.

Nithya P Nair
