Redmi Note 12R is reportedly in the works at the Chinese smartphone manufacturer, and the purported smartphone could join the Redmi Note 12 series of smartphones that were launched in October 2022. The smartphone was recently spotted on a Chinese regulator's website and the listing for the handset has revealed its key specifications and other details including colour options, storage configurations, and expected pricing. The handset carries the model number 23076RA4BC on the website. Last month, the smartphone company unveiled the Redmi Note 12R Pro in China with a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1080×2400) OLED display.

A listing on the China Telecom website for the Redmi Note 12R was spotted by TechGoing, and the appearance of the smartphone on the regulator's website suggests that it could be launched in China soon. The phone is listed with the model number 23076RA4BC and will sport a 6.79-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,460 pixels) IPS LCD display. The handset will be powered by a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC based on the model number SM4450 mentioned in the listing.

Additionally, the listing also reveals the camera specifications of the upcoming Redmi Note 12R. The phone is listed to feature a dual rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel sensor. On the front, it could house a 5-megapixel selfie camera. The phone is also expected to house a 5,000mAh battery.

The design of the Redmi Note 12R as well as its colour options and pricing have also been revealed via the listing. The phone is said to arrive in Midnight Black, Time Blue, and Sky Fantasy (translated from Chinese) colour options. The phone will be available in 4GB + 128GB, 6GB + 128GB, 8GB + 128GB, and 8GB + 256GB storage configurations, priced at CNY 1,099 (roughly Rs. 12,500), CNY 1,199 (roughly Rs. 13,700), CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs. 18,200) and CNY 1,799 (roughly Rs. 20,500), respectively.

Last month, the company launched the Redmi Note 12R Pro 5G in China with a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400) OLED display. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC paired with 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of UFS 2.2 inbuilt storage. It runs on Android 13-based MIUI 14 out-of-the-box. Redmi Note 12R Pro 5G packs a dual rear camera setup led by a 48-megapixel primary sensor.

