Crypto Market Watch: Bitcoin Slips Down from $30,500 Mark, Losses Also Strike Ether, Stablecoins

Bitcoin on Thursday, June 29 reflected a loss of 0.98 percent to trade at the price point of $30,140 (roughly Rs. 24.7 lakh).

Photo Credit: Pixabay/ WorldSpectrum

The valuation of the crypto sector stands at $1.16 trillion as of June 29

Highlights
  • DOGE, SHIB recorded losses
  • Polkadot saw losses
  • Bitcoin Hedge recorded gains

Bitcoin, for a few days now, has been oscillating price-wise within the range of $30,000 (roughly Rs. 24.6 lakh) and $35,000 (roughly Rs. 28.7 lakh). However, on Thursday, June 29, Bitcoin reflected a loss of 0.98 percent to trade at the price point of $30,140 (roughly Rs. 24.7 lakh). In the last 24 hours, the most expensive cryptocurrency tumbled by $360 (roughly Rs. 29,530). The market dominance of BTC, despite the volatility, is on a rise, reclaiming the 52 percent mark.

“BTC continues to trade above $30,000 (roughly Rs. 24.6 lakh) even as exchange volumes have gradually started declining with the increasing consolidation phase. There seems to be major capital sitting on the sidelines waiting for a clear move with almost 50-50 longs and shorts open in almost all major exchanges. The biggest public buyer in recent days has been MicroStrategy, where they claimed to have bought BTC 12,333 taking their total holding to BTC 1,52,333.

Ether tagged behind Bitcoin on the loss-side of the price chart. With a price slip of 1.63 percent, the crypto asset is trading at $1,835 (1.5 lakh) on Thursday. Over the last day, the second-most expensive cryptocurrency lost $33 (roughly Rs. 2,710) from its value.

With both, BTC and ETH reeling under losses, majority altcoins incurred price dips today.

Tether, Binance Coin, Ripple, Cardano, Tron, and Solana joined BTC and ETH in losses.

Litecoin, Polkadot, Polygon, Bitcoin Cash, Dogecoin, and Shiba Inu also recorded tumbles.

The crypto market cap went down by 1.31 percent in the last 24 hours to stand at the valuation of $1.16 trillion (roughly Rs. 95,16,837 crore), showed the data by CoinMarketCap. The crypto fear and greed index, down by eight points, is back in the neutral zone with a score of 54/100.

Meanwhile, only a handful of cryptocurrencies recorded minor profits on Thursday.

These include USD Coin, Leo, Dogefi, Bitcoin Hedge, and Gas.

Despite the ongoing market fluctuations, industry insiders remain optimistic about the future of crypto and Web3.

“Venture capital firms have invested a record $707 million (roughly Rs. 5,800 crore) in metaverse projects in the first half of 2023. This represents 44 percent of all Web3 investments in the same period. Also, currently defunct exchange FTX is also reportedly planning to make a comeback by launching a brand-new exchange with a different name altogether,” the CoinDCX team told Gadgets 360.

Is the Xiaomi Pad 6 the best Android tablet you can buy under Rs. 30,000 in India? We discuss the company's latest mid-range tablet on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article. 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, Ether, Qutm, Wrapped Bitcoin, Zcash, Tether, USD Coin, Ripple, Binance USD, Binance Coin, Cardano, Polygon, Solana, Polkadot, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Litecoin, Uniswap, Tron, Monero, Dash, Bitcoin Cash, Flex, Cartesi, Braintrust, Kishu Inu, Circuits of Value
