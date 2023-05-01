Technology News

Redmi Note 12R Pro 5G With Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC, 33W Fast Charging Launched: Report

Redmi Note 12R Pro is the sixth model to launch in the expansive Note 12 series.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 1 May 2023 12:02 IST
Photo Credit: Redmi

Redmi Note 12R Pro is the latest addition to the Redmi Note 12 series (pictured)

Highlights
  • Redmi NOte 12R Pro 5G reportedly sports a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED screen
  • The phone is said to feature a dual rear camera unit
  • It reportedly runs Android 13-based MIUI 14

Redmi Note 12R Pro 5G was reportedly launched in China on Saturday. It is the latest model to join the expansive Redmi Note 12 lineup. The lineup consists of the Redmi Note 12 5G, Redmi Note 12 4G, Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G, Redmi Note 12 Pr+ 5G, and the Redmi Note 12 Turbo. The new Note 12R Pro 5G is said to be equipped with a Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC. The phone is a mid-range offering and is expected to go on sale in China soon. The company reportedly released the handset in a single storage and three colour options.

Redmi Note 12R Pro 5G price

Launched in a sole 12GB + 256GB variant, the Redmi Note 12R Pro is priced at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 23,700), according to a MySmartPrice report. The phone is said to be offered in Black, Gold, and White colour options. Redmi has not yet confirmed the launch or the sale date of the smartphone. The handset was also not listed on the company website, at the time of writing this story. It has also not been revealed if and when the model will see a global and/or Indian release.

Redmi Note 12R Pro 5G specifications, features

The Redmi Note 12R Pro 5G reportedly comes with a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1080×2400) OLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a peak local brightness of 1200 nits. The smartphone is said to be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC paired with 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of UFS 2.2 inbuilt storage. It reportedly runs Android 13-based MIUI 14.

The dual rear camera unit of the Redmi Note 12R Pro 5G is said to include a 48-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. According to the report, a 16-megapixel front camera is housed in a centre-aligned punch-hole slot at the top of the display.

The Redmi Note 12R Pro 5G reportedly packs a 5,000mAh battery unit with 33W fast charging support. For security, the phone has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, integrated with the power button on the right edge, the report adds.

The report also adds that the connectivity options of the Redmi Note 12R Pro 5G include 5G, dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, dual-SIM card support, Bluetooth v5.1, and GPS. The handset comes with a 3.5mm audio jack, a USB Type-C port, and an IP53 rating, according to the report. It is said to weigh 188 grams and measures 165.88mm × 76.21mm × 7.98mm in size.

Redmi Note 12R Pro

Redmi Note 12R Pro

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.67-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
