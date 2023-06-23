Technology News

The Redmi Note 12 5G series including the Redmi Note 12 5G, Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G, and Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G launched earlier this year.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Richa Sharma | Updated: 23 June 2023 20:01 IST
Photo Credit: Redmi

The Redmi Note 13 series is expected to succeed the Redmi Note 12 series (pictured)

Highlights
  • The Redmi Note 12 series is also offered in a few 4G options
  • The Note 12 5G phones were unveiled in January 2023
  • Redmi Note 13 series could launch by early next year

Redmi is reportedly working on Note 13 series smartphones. The Chinese mobile manufacturing company unveiled the Redmi Note 12 series this year. The series includes both 4G and 5G models. All the Note 12 series handsets carry high-quality AMOLED displays. After the 5G models were released in January, the lineup has also seen the addition of models like the Redmi Note 12 Pro Speed EditionRedmi Note 12 Discovery Edition and the Redmi Note 12 Turbo. Now, a report suggests that the company is looking to release the another series as the successor to the Redmi Note 12 lineup.

According to an ITHome report, a new Redmi model was spotted on the International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) website. It is therefore being speculated that the model could be one from the purported Redmi Note 13 series, which is likely to succeed the Redmi Note 12 series.

However, there is no additional information available officially, or even through industry leaks. It is advisable to take this bit of news with a pinch of salt. Xiaomi, Redmi's parent company, launches smartphones under different monikers. In India, many Redmi phones released first in China have been rebranded and launched as Poco smartphones, which is also a Xiaomi subsidiary.

It is also unlikely that the company will launch the Redmi Note 13 models in the market anytime soon. The Note 12 series models and all its variants are still relatively new in the space. As is the trend with most phone manufacturing companies, two successive series usually get a gap of at least a year in between their releases. It can be assumed that Redmi Note 13 series will most probably be available towards the beginning of 2024.

Launched in January, the Redmi Note 12 5G smartphones included the Redmi Note 12 5G, Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G, and Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G models. The 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant of the base model is priced in India at Rs. 17,999. The mid-range Pro model is marked at Rs. 24,999 for its 6GB RAM  + 128GB storage option, while the high-end Pro+ starts at Rs. 29,999 for its 8GB RAM + 256GB storage option.

In March, Redmi introduced the Note 12 4G which is listed at EUR 229 (roughly Rs. 20,400) for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. The Redmi Note 12 Pro 4G was unveiled in April and was marked at IDR 4,599,000 (roughly Rs. 25,000) for its base 8GB RAM + 256GB storage option.

