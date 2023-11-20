Technology News
Poco X6 Neo Said to Launch in India as Rebranded Redmi Note 13R Pro; Specifications Tipped

The Poco X6 Neo has reportedly been spotted with the ‘codename gold_a’.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 20 November 2023 13:30 IST
Poco X6 Neo Said to Launch in India as Rebranded Redmi Note 13R Pro; Specifications Tipped

Photo Credit: Redmi

Redmi Note 13R Pro seen in Midnight Black, Time Blue, and Morning Light Gold (translated) colour options

Highlights
  • Poco X6 Neo could sport a 64-megapixel or 108-megapixel camera
  • The smartphone may be similar to the Redmi Note 13 5G
  • The Poco X6 Neo is said to carry the model number 2312FRAFDI
Poco X6 Neo may launch in India soon. The company has not yet officially announced the handset but it has surfaced online recently. The phone is tipped to be a rebranded model of the Redmi Note 13R Pro, which was launched recently and succeeds the Redmi Note 12R Pro. A tispter has now suggested that the Redmi Note 13R Pro is likely to launch in India as Poco X6 Neo.

Tipster Kacper Skrzypek (@kacskrz) stated in a post on X that the Poco X6 Neo is expected to launch in India as a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 13R Pro.

The Poco X6 Neo is likely to be the first phone from the brand with the Neo moniker. The tipster shared a screenshot that the phone will launch with the model number 2312FRAFDI, the ‘I' suggesting the Indian listing of the model. Notably, the Redmi Note 13 Pro was spotted with the model number 2311FRAFDC.

As per the tipster, the Poco X6 Neo is said to come with the codename ‘gold_a,' which is similar to that of the Redmi Note 13, suggesting that it may share similar specifications to that of the base Redmi Note 13 model and the newly launched Redmi Note 13R Pro. According to the tipster, the MIUI codes suggest that the Poco X6 Neo may sport a 50-megapixel, 64-megapixel or 108-megapixel primary camera sensor.

The Redmi Note 13R Pro was launched in China on Monday. The singular 12GB + 256GB variant of the phone is priced at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 23,000) and is offered in Midnight Black, Time Blue, and Morning Light Gold (translated from Chinese) colour options. It features a 6.67-inch (1,080x2,400 pixels) OLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a peak brightness level of 1,200 nits.

The newly launched handset is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6080 SoC paired with Mali G57 GPU, up to 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of inbuilt storage. It ships with Android 13-based MIUI 14 and is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 33W wired fast charging support.

The dual rear camera unit of the Redmi Note 13R Pro is equipped with a 108-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel shooter. The phone has a 16-megapixel front camera sensor. For security, it carries a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Redmi Note 13R Pro

Redmi Note 13R Pro

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.67-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 6080
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 108-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Poco X6 Neo Said to Launch in India as Rebranded Redmi Note 13R Pro; Specifications Tipped
