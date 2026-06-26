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Redmi Note 17 Pro Reportedly Listed With Charging Specifications on China's 3C Certification Database

Redmi Note 17 Pro has surfaced on China's 3C certification platform with model number 2607DRA18C.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 26 June 2026 17:39 IST
Redmi Note 17 Pro Reportedly Listed With Charging Specifications on China's 3C Certification Database

Redmi Note 15 Pro has a 6,580mAh battery

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Highlights
  • Redmi Note 17 Pro has been spotted on China's 3C Certification site
  • Redmi Note 15 Pro was launched in China in August last year
  • Redmi Note 15 Pro supports 45W fast charging
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Redmi Note 17 series is reportedly under development and is said to hit the market soon. The lineup is expected to include the vanilla Redmi Note 17, Redmi Note 17 Pro and Redmi Note 17 Pro Max models. Ahead of the formal debut, the Redmi Note 17 Pro has reportedly grabbed 3C (China Compulsory Certification) certification. The listing reveals the phone's charging speed. The Redmi Note 17 Pro is likely to come with upgrades over the Redmi Note 15 Pro. It could run on a Snapdragon 6 Gen 5 chipset.

Redmi Note 17 Pro Launch Does Not Seem Very Far Away

An unannounced Xiaomi smartphone bearing the model number 2607DRA18C has surfaced on China's 3C certification platform. Based on previous leaks, this model number is believed to be associated with the Redmi Note 17 Pro, which is yet to make its debut.

The screenshots of the 3C certification shared by the tipster show that the Redmi Note 17 Pro will ship with a 67W fast charger carrying the model number MDY-15-EQ. If this turns out to be true, it would be an upgrade over the Redmi Note 15 Pro, which supports 45W fast charging. No battery capacity details were revealed in the listing.

The Redmi Note 17 Pro is rumoured to launch in China in July, while the remaining Redmi Note 17 series members could hit shelves in August. The Redmi Note 17 Pro is expected to feature an OLED panel with 1.5K resolution. It is equipped with a Snapdragon 6 Gen 5 chipset and a 50-megapixel rear camera unit. Previous leaks suggested a 9,000mAh battery in the phone.

The Xiaomi sub-brand launched the Redmi Note 15 Pro in China in August last year. The company introduced the handset to the Indian market in January this year with a starting price tag of Rs. 29,999. It has a 6.83-inch AMOLED screen with 1.5K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. It has a MediaTek Dimensity 7400-Ultra SoC under the hood. It carries a dual rear camera unit including a 200-megapixel primary camera, and has a 20-megapixel selfie shooter.

The Redmi Note 15 Pro has a 6,580mAh battery with 45W fast charging and 22.5W reverse charging support.

Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G

Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Bright 120Hz AMOLED display
  • Decent build quality
  • Strong battery life
  • Good main camera output
  • Bad
  • Still runs Android 15 out of the box
  • Average performance
  • Not value for money
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G review
Display 6.83-inch
Front Camera 20-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 6580mAh
OS Android
Resolution 1280x2772 pixels
Comments

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Further reading: Redmi Note 17 Pro, Redmi Note 17 Pro Specifications, Redmi, Redmi Note 15 Pro
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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