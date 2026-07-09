Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Redmi Note 17 Pro Battery, Display Details Teased as Handset Surfaces on Taiwan's NCC Database

Redmi Note 17 Pro Battery, Display Details Teased as Handset Surfaces on Taiwan's NCC Database

Redmi Note 17 Pro will support 67W wired fast charging and 22.5W reverse wired charging.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 9 July 2026 17:53 IST
Redmi Note 17 Pro Battery, Display Details Teased as Handset Surfaces on Taiwan's NCC Database

Photo Credit: Redmi

Redmi Note 17 Pro will launch in China on July 14

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Redmi Note 17 Pro to come with notable battery upgrade over predecessor
  • Redmi Note 17 Pro is teased to boast a flat screen with 1.5K resolution
  • Redmi Note 17 Pro is confirmed to have IP66 + IP68 + IP69 + IP69K rating
Advertisement

Redmi Note 17 series will be launched next week in China. Ahead of the official launch, the Xiaomi sub-brand has revealed the battery, charging and display details of the Redmi Note 17 Pro. The upcoming handset is teased to come with a notable battery and charging upgrade over its predecessor, the Redmi Note 15 Pro. Additionally, the Redmi Note 17 Pro has been reportedly spotted on the National Communications Commission (NCC) website. It is likely to be launched with up to 12GB RAM and up to 512GB of built-in storage.

Redmi Note 17 Pro Will Feature a 9,000mAh Battery

The company has posted several teasers on Weibo revealing the details of the Redmi Note 17 Pro. It is confirmed to come with a 9,000mAh battery with support for 67W wired fast charging and 22.5W reverse wired charging. For context, the Redmi Note 15 Pro has a 6,580mAh battery with 45W fast charging and 22.5W reverse charging support.

The Redmi Note 17 Pro will have a five-year battery upgrade guarantee available during its first sale. Under the programme, users are eligible for a free battery replacement if their battery health falls below 80 percent within the first four years. The company says that in the fifth year, customers whose battery health drops below the same threshold will get a free upgrade to a higher-capacity battery instead of a standard replacement.

Further, the Redmi Note 17 Pro is teased to boast a flat screen with 1.5K resolution. The display, made of luminescent materials, is touted to deliver 3500 nits of peak brightness. It will include Xiaomi's Green Mountain Eye Protection feature for low-light eye protection. Furthermore, Redmi confirmed that the handset is currently available for pre-booking in China through e-commerce platforms.

Separately, as reported by Xpertpick, a Redmi phone with model number 2609FRA74Ghas surfaced on the NCC certification platform. This model number could be linked to either the Redmi Note 17 Pro or the rumoured Redmi Note 17 Pro Max.

The listing reportedly suggests 8GB + 256GB, 8GB + 512GB, 12GB + 256GB, and 12GB + 512GB RAM and storage options for the purported Redmi Note 17 series phone. The listing shows the phone with a battery codenamed BM95 alongside an MDY-19-EX charger, possibly indicating 9,210mAh capacity and up to 100W fast charging.

The NCC entry reportedly includes the Redmi Note 17 Pro or the Redmi Note 17 Pro Max with 5G, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, NFC, and USB Type-C connectivity options. It also suggests an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

The Redmi Note 17 Pro is already confirmed to have Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection and an IP66 + IP68 + IP69 + IP69K-rated build. The launch will take place in China on July 14.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G

Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Bright 120Hz AMOLED display
  • Decent build quality
  • Strong battery life
  • Good main camera output
  • Bad
  • Still runs Android 15 out of the box
  • Average performance
  • Not value for money
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G review
Display 6.83-inch
Front Camera 20-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 6580mAh
OS Android
Resolution 1280x2772 pixels
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Redmi Note 17 Pro, Redmi Note 17 Pro Specifications, Redmi
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Xiaomi 18 Pro Detailed Specifications Leaked, Might Feature Two 200-Megapixel Cameras, Snapdragon 8 Gen 6 Series Chip
OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite Review: A Solid, No-Frills Everyday Performer

Related Stories

Redmi Note 17 Pro Battery, Display Details Teased as Handset Surfaces on Taiwan's NCC Database
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 17 Pro Battery, Charging Details Confirmed
  2. BSNL Satellite Phone With Inmarsat Connectivity Launched in India
  3. Dell's Pro Precision Workstation Lineup Debuts in India: See Price, Features
  4. Here's When the iQOO Z11 Lite Will Make Its Debut in India
  5. Samsung Galaxy Tab S12+ Reportedly Bags Safety Certification in Korea
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 Could Mark the End of Flip the Company's Foldables, Tipster Claims
  2. WhatsApp Might Be Working on a Birthday Notification Feature for Saved Contacts
  3. Samsung Galaxy Tab S12+ Listed on Safety Korea Certification Database With Live Images: Report
  4. BSNL Satellite Phone With Inmarsat Connectivity Launched in India: Price, Features
  5. Redmi Note 17 Pro Battery, Display Details Teased as Handset Surfaces on Taiwan's NCC Database
  6. Xiaomi 18 Pro Detailed Specifications Leaked, Might Feature Two 200-Megapixel Cameras, Snapdragon 8 Gen 6 Series Chip
  7. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra Could Borrow Galaxy S26 Ultra Camera Features, Tipster Claims
  8. Xbox Game Pass Has Reportedly Lost 4 Million Subscribers Since 2024
  9. Google Photos Updated With Video Remix Feature Powered By Gemini Omni
  10. Dell Pro Precision 5, Pro Precision 7, Pro Precision 7 T1 Series Launched in India With Up to Intel Core Ultra Series 3 Chips
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »