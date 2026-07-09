Redmi Note 17 series will be launched next week in China. Ahead of the official launch, the Xiaomi sub-brand has revealed the battery, charging and display details of the Redmi Note 17 Pro. The upcoming handset is teased to come with a notable battery and charging upgrade over its predecessor, the Redmi Note 15 Pro. Additionally, the Redmi Note 17 Pro has been reportedly spotted on the National Communications Commission (NCC) website. It is likely to be launched with up to 12GB RAM and up to 512GB of built-in storage.

Redmi Note 17 Pro Will Feature a 9,000mAh Battery

The company has posted several teasers on Weibo revealing the details of the Redmi Note 17 Pro. It is confirmed to come with a 9,000mAh battery with support for 67W wired fast charging and 22.5W reverse wired charging. For context, the Redmi Note 15 Pro has a 6,580mAh battery with 45W fast charging and 22.5W reverse charging support.

The Redmi Note 17 Pro will have a five-year battery upgrade guarantee available during its first sale. Under the programme, users are eligible for a free battery replacement if their battery health falls below 80 percent within the first four years. The company says that in the fifth year, customers whose battery health drops below the same threshold will get a free upgrade to a higher-capacity battery instead of a standard replacement.

Further, the Redmi Note 17 Pro is teased to boast a flat screen with 1.5K resolution. The display, made of luminescent materials, is touted to deliver 3500 nits of peak brightness. It will include Xiaomi's Green Mountain Eye Protection feature for low-light eye protection. Furthermore, Redmi confirmed that the handset is currently available for pre-booking in China through e-commerce platforms.

Separately, as reported by Xpertpick, a Redmi phone with model number 2609FRA74Ghas surfaced on the NCC certification platform. This model number could be linked to either the Redmi Note 17 Pro or the rumoured Redmi Note 17 Pro Max.

The listing reportedly suggests 8GB + 256GB, 8GB + 512GB, 12GB + 256GB, and 12GB + 512GB RAM and storage options for the purported Redmi Note 17 series phone. The listing shows the phone with a battery codenamed BM95 alongside an MDY-19-EX charger, possibly indicating 9,210mAh capacity and up to 100W fast charging.

The NCC entry reportedly includes the Redmi Note 17 Pro or the Redmi Note 17 Pro Max with 5G, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, NFC, and USB Type-C connectivity options. It also suggests an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

The Redmi Note 17 Pro is already confirmed to have Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection and an IP66 + IP68 + IP69 + IP69K-rated build. The launch will take place in China on July 14.

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