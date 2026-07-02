The Redmi Note 15 series was launched in India earlier this year, and the Redmi Note 15 SE 5G was the last handset to join the lineup. Now, the Xiaomi sub-brand has started teasing the launch of the successors to the Redmi Note 15 series in China. Expected to debut as the Redmi Note 17 series, it appears that Xiaomi will skip the “16” branding, to catch up with the flagship Xiaomi 17 series. The company claims that the next-generation Redmi Note series will offer improvements on multiple fronts, including battery life.

Redmi Note 17 Series Set to Launch in China in July

In a post on Weibo on Thursday, the smartphone maker announced that the Redmi Note 17 series will be launched in China this month. However, the tech firm did not reveal the exact launch date or the names of the exact models that will arrive as part of the upcoming lineup. The Xiaomi sub-brand claims that the Redmi Note 17 series will bring enhanced “quality, screen, battery life, and user experience” (translated from Chinese) over its predecessor.

As part of the announcement, the company also revealed that it has sold more than 500 million units of Redmi Note series phone globally in the last 12 years. The upcoming Redmi Note 17 lineup is confirmed to debut as a mid-range smartphone series. Other details about the phone, including its key specifications and features, are expected to be revealed in the coming weeks.

Recently, a report highlighted that the next-generation Redmi Note series will include at least three models, which could be marketed as the Redmi Note 17, Redmi Note 17 Pro, and Redmi Note 17 Pro Max. In terms of the specifications, the flagship Pro Max model will reportedly be equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 7500 chipset. Moreover, the smartphone might launch with a 200-megapixel primary camera on the back, featuring a Samsung ISOCELL S5KHP5 sensor.

On top of this, the Redmi Note 17 Pro is expected to debut with a 32-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls, with a Samsung ISOCELL S5KKDS sensor. The phone will reportedly be backed by a 10,000mAh battery in China. The Redmi Note 17 series is expected to be launched in select global markets as early as this year.