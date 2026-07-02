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Redmi Note 17 Series Launch Timeline Teased, Company Touts Display Upgrades and Longer Battery Life

Redmi claims that the company sold more than 500 million units of Note series phones in the last 12 years.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 2 July 2026 17:07 IST
Redmi Note 17 Series Launch Timeline Teased, Company Touts Display Upgrades and Longer Battery Life

Redmi Note 15 Pro+ was launched in China in August last year

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Highlights
  • Redmi Note 17 series might include three models
  • Redmi Note 17 Pro Max might feature a 200-megapixel camera
  • The company has yet to confirm the exact launch date
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The Redmi Note 15 series was launched in India earlier this year, and the Redmi Note 15 SE 5G was the last handset to join the lineup. Now, the Xiaomi sub-brand has started teasing the launch of the successors to the Redmi Note 15 series in China. Expected to debut as the Redmi Note 17 series, it appears that Xiaomi will skip the “16” branding, to catch up with the flagship Xiaomi 17 series. The company claims that the next-generation Redmi Note series will offer improvements on multiple fronts, including battery life.

Redmi Note 17 Series Set to Launch in China in July

In a post on Weibo on Thursday, the smartphone maker announced that the Redmi Note 17 series will be launched in China this month. However, the tech firm did not reveal the exact launch date or the names of the exact models that will arrive as part of the upcoming lineup. The Xiaomi sub-brand claims that the Redmi Note 17 series will bring enhanced “quality, screen, battery life, and user experience” (translated from Chinese) over its predecessor.

Redmi Note 17 Series Discussion
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As part of the announcement, the company also revealed that it has sold more than 500 million units of Redmi Note series phone globally in the last 12 years. The upcoming Redmi Note 17 lineup is confirmed to debut as a mid-range smartphone series. Other details about the phone, including its key specifications and features, are expected to be revealed in the coming weeks.

Recently, a report highlighted that the next-generation Redmi Note series will include at least three models, which could be marketed as the Redmi Note 17, Redmi Note 17 Pro, and Redmi Note 17 Pro Max. In terms of the specifications, the flagship Pro Max model will reportedly be equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 7500 chipset. Moreover, the smartphone might launch with a 200-megapixel primary camera on the back, featuring a Samsung ISOCELL S5KHP5 sensor.

On top of this, the Redmi Note 17 Pro is expected to debut with a 32-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls, with a Samsung ISOCELL S5KKDS sensor. The phone will reportedly be backed by a 10,000mAh battery in China. The Redmi Note 17 series is expected to be launched in select global markets as early as this year.

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Further reading: Redmi Note 17 Series, Redmi, Redmi Note 17 Series Launch, Redmi Note 17 Pro Max, Redmi Note 17, Redmi Note 17 Pro
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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