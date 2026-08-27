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Poco X8 Teased to Launch in India Soon; to Be Sold via Flipkart

The Poco X8 is expected to be available for purchase via after its launch in India.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 27 August 2026 15:40 IST
Poco X8 Teased to Launch in India Soon; to Be Sold via Flipkart

Photo Credit: Flipkart

The upcoming handset is teased to feature a dual rear camera system

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Highlights
  • Poco X8 India launch has been teased, although launch date is under wraps
  • The new smartphone will be sold through Flipkart
  • It could be powered by the Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 chip
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The Poco X8 Pro series was launched in India in March, and the lineup could be joined by another model soon. The Xiaomi sub-brand has begun teasing the arrival of the standard Poco X8, which is likely to sit below the Poco X8 Pro and Poco X8 Pro Max models in the performance-focussed lineup. While its launch date and specifications currently remain under wraps, the phone could be sold in India via Flipkart.

Poco X8 India Launch Teased

A dedicated landing page for the Poco X8 is now live on Flipkart, which confirms that the upcoming handset will be available via the e-commerce platform after its launch in India. While the accompanying image does not reveal any other details, it carries a darkened image of the upcoming handset, teasing its design.

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The Poco X8 appears to have a dual camera unit at the back, with a square camera deco featuring rounded corners. An LED flash is positioned alongside the two vertically aligned lenses. The power and volume buttons are placed on the right side of the frame, which suggests that the left side may be left clean.

Other details about the upcoming Poco handset, including its launch date and expected specifications, officially remain under wraps. A tipster previously claimed that it could aunch in India by early September, joined by the purported Poco X8 Power.

Poco X8 Specifications (Expected)

The rumour mill suggests that the standard Poco X8 could be powered by the Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 SoC with a reported AnTuTu benchmark score of around 830,000 points. The handset may sport a 6.83-inch AMOLED screen with up to 3,500 nits of peak brightness. The phone is also said to support Wet Touch 2.0 and have Gorilla Glass Victus 2 drop protection.

The Poco X8 is reported to pack a 9,000mAh battery with 67W charging and 22.5W reverse charging, along with a six-year battery life rating. On the optics front, it may be equipped with a 50-megapixel OIS primary camera and a 16-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calls. Other leaked features include IP66 + IP68 + IP69 + IP69K-rated build, four OS updates, six years of security updates, Hyper AI and Xiaomi Interconnectivity.

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Further reading: Poco X8, Poco X8 India Launch, Poco X8 Specifications, Poco X8 Launch Date, Poco
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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