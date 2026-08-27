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BGMI Redeem Codes for August 27: How to Claim Mystic Artificer Backpack and Other Free Rewards

Players can unlock the Mystic Artificer Backpack and a selection of other in-game rewards through the redeem codes.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 27 August 2026 15:42 IST
BGMI Redeem Codes for August 27: How to Claim Mystic Artificer Backpack and Other Free Rewards

Photo Credit: Krafton India

List of BGMI Redeem Codes for August 27

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Highlights
  • Players can unlock the Mystic Artificer Backpack using redeem codes
  • Each code is available for a limited number of users only
  • These rewards are available for a limited time until September 25
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Krafton India has released yet another batch of BGMI redeem codes, commemorating game's 5th Anniversary Edition 4.5 Update. The latest set of BGMI redeem codes provide players with a chance to claim exclusive in-game rewards for free. A total of 50 codes are available, although there a a few caveats. Each code can only be redeemed by a limited number of players on a first-come, first-served basis, and can only be redeemed through BGMI's official website. Players will also need their Character ID to claim the rewards.

BGMI Redeem Codes for August 27

The latest BGMI redeem codes add the Mystic Artificer Backpack to the list of available rewards. The backpack has a tinkerer-inspired design with glowing rune plating, exposed clockwork elements and a floating spellbook-inspired silhouette. Other in-game rewards like skins, outfits, and UC (Unknown Cash) can be claimed, too.

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The developer says BGMI redeem codes are valid until September 25. However, each code can be redeemed by a maximum of 10 users, so players will need to act quickly before the redemption limit is reached. A redemption code can only be used once per account, and once expired, the codes cannot be redeemed.

How to Redeem BGMI Codes

Step 1: Visit the BGMI Redeem Centre.

Step 2: Enter your Character ID.

Step 3: Enter one of the redemption codes listed above.

Step 4: Complete the verification by entering the Captcha and click on Redeem.

Step 5: Once successfully redeemed, the eligible reward will be sent to your in-game mail.

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Further reading: BGMI, BGMI Redeem Codes, BGMI redeem codes for outfits, BGMI redeem codes for skins, BGMI Redeem codes today
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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