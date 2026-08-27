Krafton India has released yet another batch of BGMI redeem codes, commemorating game's 5th Anniversary Edition 4.5 Update. The latest set of BGMI redeem codes provide players with a chance to claim exclusive in-game rewards for free. A total of 50 codes are available, although there a a few caveats. Each code can only be redeemed by a limited number of players on a first-come, first-served basis, and can only be redeemed through BGMI's official website. Players will also need their Character ID to claim the rewards.

BGMI Redeem Codes for August 27

The latest BGMI redeem codes add the Mystic Artificer Backpack to the list of available rewards. The backpack has a tinkerer-inspired design with glowing rune plating, exposed clockwork elements and a floating spellbook-inspired silhouette. Other in-game rewards like skins, outfits, and UC (Unknown Cash) can be claimed, too.

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The developer says BGMI redeem codes are valid until September 25. However, each code can be redeemed by a maximum of 10 users, so players will need to act quickly before the redemption limit is reached. A redemption code can only be used once per account, and once expired, the codes cannot be redeemed.

How to Redeem BGMI Codes

Step 1: Visit the BGMI Redeem Centre.

Step 2: Enter your Character ID.

Step 3: Enter one of the redemption codes listed above.

Step 4: Complete the verification by entering the Captcha and click on Redeem.

Step 5: Once successfully redeemed, the eligible reward will be sent to your in-game mail.