Xiaomi's website in China lists the Redmi R80 5G and Redmi R80m 5G, revealing their pricing, colour options, and specifications. Both smartphones feature MediaTek's Dimensity 6300 chipset and have a 6.9-inch display. The Redmi R80 5G is shown in three RAM and storage configurations, while the Redmi R80m 5G is listed in two RAM and storage variants. They have a 13-megapixel rear camera and a 6,000mAh battery.

Redmi R80 5G, Redmi R80m 5G Price

The Redmi R80 5G and Redmi R80m 5G are currently listed on the Xiaomi Mall China. The Redmi R80 5G is priced at CNY 1,899 (roughly Rs. 24,000) for the 4GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. The 6GB RAM + 128GB and 6GB RAM + 256GB storage models are priced at CNY 2,199 (roughly Rs. 28,000) and CNY 2,599 (roughly Rs. 34,000).

The Redmi R80m 5G is listed in 6GB + 128GB and 6GB + 256GB RAM and storage options at CNY 2,199 and CNY 2,599, respectively. Both smartphones are offered in Phoenix Feather White, Black, Leather Brown, and Flowing Clouds Blue (translated from Chinese). Redmi has not announced the sale date of the new Redmi R-series smartphones.

Redmi R80 5G, Redmi R80m 5G Specifications

As per the official listing, Redmi R80 5G and Redmi R80m 5G run on Xiaomi HyperOS 3 and feature a 6.9-inch LCD with HD+ (1,600 x 720 pixels) resolution and up to a 120Hz refresh rate. The panels offer touch sampling rates of up to 240Hz. They have TÜV Rheinland certifications for low blue light emission, circadian-friendly viewing, and flicker-free performance.

The Redmi R80 5G and Redmi R80m 5G are equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset. Both models feature LPDDR4X RAM and UFS 2.2 onboard storage.

Both Redmi R80 5G and Redmi R80m 5G feature a 13-megapixel primary rear camera. For selfies and video chats, they have a 5-megapixel front-facing camera. Sensors onboard include an ambient light sensor, accelerometer, electronic compass, virtual distance sensor, and vibration motor.

Redmi R80 5G and Redmi R80m 5G feature a 6,000mAh battery with support for 33W wired charging. They measure 171.56 x 79.47 x 7.99mm and weigh 205g.

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