Nvidia hosted its RTX Spark Experience event in India on Friday, showcasing a new category of AI-focused Windows PCs expected to launch in the country. Several brands unveiled their latest laptops and desktop systems powered by Nvidia's RTX Spark superchip. The lineup includes slim laptops and compact desktops from Asus, Dell, HP, Lenovo, and MSI. Nvidia says the systems combine a Blackwell RTX GPU and a Grace CPU to offer up to 128GB of unified memory and up to 1 petaflop of FP4 (4-bit Floating-Point) AI performance.

NVIDIA RTX Spark Showcase

At the RTX Spark Experience, Asus, Dell, HP, Lenovo, and MSI showcased their respective laptops and compact desktop systems based on the new platform. Nvidia says RTX Spark brings its accelerated computing capabilities to a new generation of portable Windows PCs, with an emphasis on local AI processing, content creation, software development, and gaming.

The company's partner brands have also announced prices for several RTX Spark-powered systems expected to arrive in markets soon.

Several brands are gearing up to launch RTX Spark-powered systems in India

The ASUS ProArt P14 starts at Rs. 3,19,990, while the ProArt P16 starts at Rs. 4,89,990. The company's compact ProArt GR1X desktop starts at Rs. 9,00,000.

Dell's XPS 16 Creator Edition, powered by the RTX Spark superchip, starts at Rs. 4,49,990. It will be available through Dell's online store starting November 20. The laptop features a 17.8mm-thin chassis and a 3.2K tandem OLED display. Meanwhile, the HP OmniBook Ultra will be available through HP's online store, with configurations offering up to 128GB of memory. It starts at Rs. 5,49,999, and pre-bookings are expected to begin on November 24.

Lenovo's Yoga Pro 9n starts at Rs. 2,99,399, while the Yoga 9n 2-in-1 starts at Rs. 3,32,801. MSI's EdgeMesa N AI+ compact desktop starts at Rs. 3,89,999. The Gigabyte AI TOP Aero is expected to launch in India later in December, starting at Rs. 7,35,499.

According to Nvidia, RTX Spark is built around a superchip that combines a Blackwell RTX GPU and a Grace CPU. It offers up to 128GB of unified memory and up to 1 petaflop of FP4 AI performance. As per the company, the shared memory architecture lets demanding creative applications and local AI models run simultaneously. MediaTek also collaborated with Nvidia on the custom CPU design.

Nvidia says RTX Spark also brings its broader software and hardware ecosystem to showcased systems. This includes CUDA, DLSS, OptiX, Reflex, G-SYNC, TensorRT, and hardware-accelerated video capabilities. The company claims the platform can fit into slim laptop designs while offering all-day battery life.

In addition, machines can run AI agents locally. According to the company, users can start with agents such as GitHub Copilot, Hermes, OpenClaw, Perplexity, Pi, and WorkBuddy through guided setup tools and installers, without using a command line. The company also highlighted Nemotron 3.5 Bolt 74B-A9B 24GB, a 74-billion-parameter model optimised for tool calling and multi-step tasks, for supported RTX Spark configurations.

On the security front, RTX Spark uses Nvidia's OpenShell secure runtime and Microsoft's Execution Containers, giving users control over agent permissions. Compatible agents can also interact with tools such as Nvidia Broadcast, RTX Remix, and Omniverse libraries. Meanwhile, RTX Spark systems can handle 8K 4:2:2 video editing and render large 3D scenes of up to 90GB, including when running on battery power.