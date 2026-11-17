Xiaomi launched the Redmi Note 17 series earlier this year. Now, the Chinese tech brand seems to be preparing to expand its mid-range smartphone lineup with the upcoming Redmi Note 18 series. A fresh leak has shed light on the battery capacity and charging speeds of the standard Redmi Note 18 5G for both Chinese and international markets. The lineup is also expected to include the Redmi Note 18 Pro and Redmi Note 18 Pro Max models.

Redmi Note 18 5G Battery Details Leaked

Tipster PaperKing13 on X claimed that the Redmi Note 18 5G will arrive as a rebranded version of the existing Redmi Note 17 5G, with an upgraded battery as the only hardware difference.

I remember my password! The Redmi Note 18 5G is a rebrand of the Note 17 5G, it just has a different battery: 8888mAh + 45W for China 8100mAh + 45W for global https://t.co/mPyVFHbqaD — PaperKing13 (@paperking13) November 15, 2026

The tipster shared leaked build property screenshots showing the Chinese variant with the codename "mist" and model number M077CE. The internal market name listing mentions standard Redmi Note 18, the Redmi Note 18 5G, and the Poco M8 Power 5G.

The Chinese edition of the Redmi Note 18 5G is tipped to have a BN84 8,888mAh battery, marking an upgrade from the BM79 8,000mAh cell found on its predecessor Redmi Note 17 5G.

The global variant is said to feature a BN85 8,100mAh pack, compared to the BM7A 7,700mAh unit on the predecessor. Wired fast charging speeds are expected to remain unchanged at 45W in both variants, matching the Redmi Note 17 5G.

The leak suggests that the standard Redmi Note 18 5G will offer no other major hardware changes, only an incremental battery upgrade. Earlier certification filings indicated that three models are currently in development under the Redmi Note 18 lineup. Redmi Note 18 Pro Max is rumoured to house a 10,000mAh battery.

Redmi Note 17 debuted in China in July and arrived in India in August, with a starting price of Rs. 27,999. It features a 6.9-inch AMOLED display and carries a 50-megapixel rear camera. It boasts an 8-megapixel front-facing camera.

The Redmi Note 17 5G runs on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 4 Gen 4 SoC, coupled with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage.