Jio Phone 5G Spotted in BIS Listing, Hints at Upcoming Launch in India

Jio Phone 5G is tipped to be powered by a Snapdragon 480+ SoC

Written by Anees Hussain, Edited by David Delima |  Updated: 12 December 2022 16:34 IST
Jio Phone Next (pictured) only supports 4G connectivity, unlike the purported Jio Phone 5G

Highlights
  • Jio Phone 5G has reportedly appeared with model number LS1654QB5 on BIS
  • Jio Phone 5G is tipped to feature Snapdragon 480 SoC
  • Reliance confirmed it is working with Google on a budget 5G smartphone

Jio Phone 5G has reportedly been spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website, hinting at the upcoming launch of the 5G capable smartphone from India's biggest telecom operator. Reliance Jio had previously announced that the Jio Phone 5G handset could be released sometime in July 2022. The handset is tipped to feature a Snapdragon 480+ SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM and 32GB of inbuilt storage. The phone is also said to feature a 13-megapixel dual rear camera setup. Jio is yet to announce any of the specifications of the purported handset.

A device with the model number LS1654QB5 has been listed on the BIS database, according to a report by MySmartPrice. However, as is the case with listings on BIS generally, the listing does not reveal any key specifications or details of the handset, which is expected to launch as the Jio Phone 5G, as per the report. Gadgets 360 was able to verify the listing of the smartphone on the BIS website.

JioPhone 5G specifications (rumoured)

The Jio Phone 5G has previously been tipped to run on Android 12 out-of-the-box, while featuring a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The device may be backed by a Snapdragon 480+ SoC, coupled with Samsung's 4GB LPPDDR4X RAM and 32GB of inbuilt storage.

The purported handset is also said to feature a Syntiant NDP115 always-on AI processor, under its hood.

In terms of camera, the handset has been tipped to house a dual rear camera module comprising a 13-megapixel primary sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. Meanwhile, for selfies, the handset may feature an 8-megapixel sensor.

The smartphone is expected to be powered by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.

Reliance had also confirmed that it is working in collaboration with Google to launch a budget 5G smartphone, which could be the purported Jio Phone 5G. The device could be launched in India in association with LYF.

