Jio Phone 5G With Snapdragon 480+ SoC Surfaces on Geekbench: All Details

Jio Phone 5G is listed to feature 4GB of RAM.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by David Delima |  Updated: 8 December 2022 20:25 IST
Jio Phone 5G is tipped to launch as the 5G variant of the Jio Phone Next (pictured)

Highlights
  • io Phone 5G is listed on Geekbench with model number Jio LS1654QB5
  • The handset scored 549 points in the single-core benchmark
  • Jio Phone 5G SoC listed to feature an Adreno 619 GPU

Jio Phone 5G was recently spotted on Geekbench, hinting at the key specifications of the handset ahead of its debut in India. Though the exact launch date is yet to be revealed by the country's largest telecom operator, the rumoured specifications and features of the new handsets have already surfaced online. The Jio Phone 5G could be powered by a Snapdragon 480+ SoC and run on Android 12, according to a listing on a benchmarking website.

A listing for a smartphone with the title "Jio LS1654QB5" was spotted by MySmartPrice on benchmarking website Geekbench. The listing hints at some of its key specifications including the processor, RAM, and the operating system.

The purported Jio Phone 5G smartphone is listed to feature a chipset codenamed Holi, which means the handset could be powered by a Snapdragon 480+ chipset under the hood, paired with an Adreno 619 GPU.

The listing further shows that the Jio Phone 5G has scored 549 points in the single-core test and 1661 in the multi-core benchmark test. The smartphone will run on Android 12 according to the Geekbench entry, and could run on Jio's PragatiOS.

In addition to this, the listing also shows that the upcoming Jio Phone 5G will feature 4GB of RAM.

The Jio Phone 5G was previously tipped to feature 6.5-inch HD+ LCD display with 90Hz refresh rate. It could come with dual rear camera setup comprising a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. For selfies and video calls, the 5G phone may pack an 8-megapixel sensor at the front.

Further, the smartphone is tipped to pack a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W charging. It is also said to come pre-loaded with Google Mobile Services and Jio apps. 

Further reading: Jio Phone 5G, Jio Phone 5G Specifications, Jio Phone
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories.
