iQoo Z7 Pro 5G is set to launch in India on August 31. The Vivo sub-brand has now revealed several details about the upcoming iQoo Z series smartphones just weeks ahead of the official debut. The iQoo Z7 Pro 5G is confirmed to feature a high refresh rate AMOLED display. It is also teased to run on a MediaTek chipset. Further, the iQoo Z7 Pro 5G will include a 64-megapixel camera sensor. The handset is expected to come as a follow-up to the iQoo Z7.

iQoo, via a press release on Friday, August 11, announced key specifications of the iQoo Z7 Pro 5G. The handset will have a 3D Curved AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. It is confirmed to come with an anti-glare (AG) glass finish on the rear. In the camera department, the handset will feature a 64-megapixel aura light rear camera, with support for OIS (optical image stabilisation).

As expected, following multiple leaks and rumours, the iQoo Z7 Pro 5G is confirmed to have a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 5G SoC under the hood. The recently launched Vivo V27 also runs on the same chipset. The iQoo handset claimed to have scored over 7,00,000 points on the benchmarking website AnTuTu. Further, the smartphone is teased to have a sim design with a 7.36mm thickness. iQoo has confirmed that the iQoo Z7 Pro 5G will be manufactured at Vivo's Greater Noida facility in India.

iQoo has already announced that the launch of iQoo Z7 Pro 5G will take place on August 31 in India. The company and Amazon India has been teasing the smartphone via identical microsite for the past few days. It appears to have a curved display and centrally-aligned hole-punch cutout on the screen for the selfie camera

The iQoo Z7 Pro 5G is said to be priced between Rs. 25,000 and Rs. 30,000 in India. The iQoo Z7 Pro 5G is expected to succeed the iQoo Z7.

