Tecno Pova 5, Pova 5 Pro With Arc LED Lights Announced in India; Price to Be Revealed on August 14

Tecno Pova 5 will be available in Mecha Black, Hurricane Blue, and Amber Gold colour options.

Written by Richa Sharma, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 11 August 2023 19:10 IST
Tecno Pova 5 Pro will debut in Silver Fantasy and Dark Illusion colourways

Highlights
  • Tecno Pova 5 and Pova 5 Pro run Android 13-based HiOS skin
  • The smartphones will be available for purchase via Amazon
  • Tecno Pova 5 gets dual camera unit, led by a 50-megapixel primary sensor

Tecno Pova 5 series has been announced in India on Friday at the company's World of TECNOlogy event. The smartphone lineup, which includes the Tecno Pova 5 and the Tecno Pova 5 Pro, will launch in India on August 14. Both smartphones have a number of similar features, including a 6.78-inch display on with a full-HD+ resolution that supports refresh rate of 120Hz. With dual camera rear units, the Tecno Pova 5 and Pova 5 Pro run Android 13-based HiOS skin. As hyped earlier, the Pro variant in the series gets an Arc interface that includes LED lights.

The Tecno Pova 5 and Pova 5 Pro were only showcased today at the event, with an actual launch scheduled to take place on August 14. The company will announce the price of the handsets during the launch. The smartphones will be available for purchase via Amazon.

Tecno Pova 5 is available in Mecha Black, Hurricane Blue, and Amber Gold colour options. On the other hand, the Pova 5 Pro will debut in Silver Fantasy and Dark Illusion colourways. 

Tecno Pova 5 specifications

The vanilla Tecno Pova 5 sports a 6.78-inch full-HD+ display with support for 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G99 SoC, with 16GB RAM and 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage, which can be extended up to 256GB using a microSD card.

For optics, the Tecno Pova 5 gets a dual camera unit, led by a 50-megapixel primary sensor and an AI lens, along with LED Flash. At the front, the smartphone sports an 8-megapixel selfie camera.

The smartphone features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. For connectivity, it offers dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, USB Type-C, NFC, and a 3.5mm audio jack. The Tecno Pova 5 is backed by a 6,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging support.

Tecno Pova 5 Pro specifications

The Tecno Pova 5 Pro comes with an ARC interface at the back, that is claimed to the first from the company. It features LED lights that can be used for notifications, and other alerts. The rear camera unit and display features are similar to Tecno Pova 5 model. 

However, the Tecno Pova 5 Pro is powered by an octa-core Dimensity 6080 SoC, coupled with a Mali-G57 MC2 CPU. The front-facing camera on the smartphone sports a 16-megapixel sensor. The smartphone also packs a smaller 5,000mAh battery, but with faster 68W charging support.

 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Further reading: Tecno Pova 5, Tecno Pova 5 Series, Tecno Pova 5 Pro, Tecno, ARC interface
Richa Sharma
Richa Sharma
With almost 6 years of experience in journalism, Richa Sharma has joined Gadgets 360 as a Chief Sub-Editor in 2022.
