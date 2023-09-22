Technology News

Samsung Galaxy A05 Design, Colour Options Leaked; Could Come in Three Colourways

Samsung Galaxy A05 was previously spotted on the Geekbench listing with the model number SM-A055F.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Richa Sharma | Updated: 22 September 2023 20:34 IST
Samsung Galaxy A05 Design, Colour Options Leaked; Could Come in Three Colourways

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy A05 could come as a successor to Galaxy A04 (pictured)

Highlights
  • Galaxy A05 is tipped to come with dual rear camera setup
  • The handset could pack up to 6GB RAM
  • Galaxy A05 has also been spotted on the Google Play Console listing On-

Samsung Galaxy A04 will reportedly get a successor soon, with the upcoming Galaxy A05 smartphone. The purported Samsung's new phone's design renders and colour options have recently been leaked along with a few other key details. The smartphone is tipped to come in three colour options and could sport a dual rear camera setup. The handset has also been spotted on the Google Play Console listing as well as the Geekbench website with the model number SM-A055F. The listing revealed that the Galaxy A05 could be powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC paired with up to 4GB RAM. However, the latest report suggests that it could also be launched in 6GB RAM option.

According to a report by MSPoweruser, the purported Samsung Galaxy A05 will debut in three colour options, namely black, silver, and light green. The phone is tipped to sport a dual rear camera setup housed in two circular camera modules at the top-right of the back panel. There could also be an LED Flash placed next to the camera unit. Additionally, the leaked images also suggest that the phone is likely to feature a waterdrop notch display housing an 8-megapixel selfie camera.

The rear camera setup on Galaxy A05 could comprise a 50-megapixel main camera and a 2-megapixel depth camera. The report also adds that the phone will also come in a 6GB RAM option paired with 64GB or 128GB storage.

The new suggested details back up the previously reported specifications leaked via the Google Play console listing. The previous report suggested that the handset will have a waterdrop notch display with HD+ resolution. It hinted at a dual rear camera setup and an LED Flash on the back. In addition to these, the phone has been spotted on the listing with MediaTek's MT6769V/WY processor, which is likely to be a Helio G85 SoC.

The phone could run Android 13 out-of-the-box.

The Galaxy A05 is said to be launched as a successor to the Galaxy A04, which debuted alongside the Galaxy A04e last year in December. The Galaxy A04 sports a 6.5-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio P35 SoC coupled with 4GB of RAM. The phone runs Android 12 out-of-the-box. 

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Samsung Galaxy A04e

Samsung Galaxy A04e

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.50-inch
Processor octa-core
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 3GB, 4GB
Storage 32GB, 64GB, 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Galaxy A05 design renders, Galaxy A05 colour options, Galaxy A05 specifications, Samsung
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
Baldur’s Gate 3 ‘Big’ Third Patch Finally Lets You Change Appearance
Samsung Galaxy A05 Design, Colour Options Leaked; Could Come in Three Colourways
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. India vs Australia: When and Where to Watch the Live Streaming
  2. Vivo T2 Pro 5G With Dimensity 7200 SoC Debuts in India at This Price Tag
  3. Samsung Galaxy S23 FE 5G Officially Teased, Amazon Availability Confirmed
  4. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale Starts Soon; Smartphone Offers Teased So Far
  5. Redmi Note 13 Series With 6.7-Inch AMOLED Displays Launched at These Prices
  6. Apple Watch Series 9, Apple Watch Ultra 2 Go On Sale in India Today
  7. Assassin’s Creed Mirage PC System Requirements Revealed by Ubisoft
  8. Tecno Phantom V Flip 5G With 6.9-inch Display Launched in India at This Price
  9. Amazfit Cheetah Series With SpO2 Tracking, Bluetooth Calling Debuts in India
  10. Baldur’s Gate 3’s Patch 3 Finally Lets You Change Appearance
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A05 Design, Colour Options Leaked; Could Come in Three Colourways
  2. Baldur’s Gate 3 ‘Big’ Third Patch Finally Lets You Change Appearance
  3. Lava Blaze Pro 5G Confirmed to Launch in India on September 26; Design, Colour Options Teased
  4. Apple Starts Selling Assembled in India iPhone 15 Models on Launch Day for First Time
  5. Tokyo Game Show 2023: Like a Dragon Gaiden, Persona 5 Tactica, More Coming to Xbox Game Pass on Day-One
  6. Samsung Galaxy S23 FE 5G Officially Teased, Confirmed to Go on Sale via Amazon in India
  7. Nio Phone With Car Integration Feature, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
  8. Redmi Note 13 Series With 6.7-Inch AMOLED Displays Launched: Price, Specifications
  9. Sex Education Season 4 to Jaane Jaan: Top Movies and TV Series to Watch on Netflix This Weekend
  10. Vivo T2 Pro 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC, 66W Fast Charging Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.