Samsung Galaxy A04 will reportedly get a successor soon, with the upcoming Galaxy A05 smartphone. The purported Samsung's new phone's design renders and colour options have recently been leaked along with a few other key details. The smartphone is tipped to come in three colour options and could sport a dual rear camera setup. The handset has also been spotted on the Google Play Console listing as well as the Geekbench website with the model number SM-A055F. The listing revealed that the Galaxy A05 could be powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC paired with up to 4GB RAM. However, the latest report suggests that it could also be launched in 6GB RAM option.

According to a report by MSPoweruser, the purported Samsung Galaxy A05 will debut in three colour options, namely black, silver, and light green. The phone is tipped to sport a dual rear camera setup housed in two circular camera modules at the top-right of the back panel. There could also be an LED Flash placed next to the camera unit. Additionally, the leaked images also suggest that the phone is likely to feature a waterdrop notch display housing an 8-megapixel selfie camera.

The rear camera setup on Galaxy A05 could comprise a 50-megapixel main camera and a 2-megapixel depth camera. The report also adds that the phone will also come in a 6GB RAM option paired with 64GB or 128GB storage.

The new suggested details back up the previously reported specifications leaked via the Google Play console listing. The previous report suggested that the handset will have a waterdrop notch display with HD+ resolution. It hinted at a dual rear camera setup and an LED Flash on the back. In addition to these, the phone has been spotted on the listing with MediaTek's MT6769V/WY processor, which is likely to be a Helio G85 SoC.

The phone could run Android 13 out-of-the-box.

The Galaxy A05 is said to be launched as a successor to the Galaxy A04, which debuted alongside the Galaxy A04e last year in December. The Galaxy A04 sports a 6.5-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio P35 SoC coupled with 4GB of RAM. The phone runs Android 12 out-of-the-box.

