Samsung Galaxy A04 and Galaxy A04e have been the latest offerings from the smartphone company in the Galaxy A lineup. The smartphones have been launched in India and will be available for sale starting December 20 on the Samsung India website and select retail stores across India. The handsets reportedly come with a MediaTek Helio P35 SoC. While the Galaxy A04e starts from the base price of Rs. 9,299, the Galaxy A04 comes at a starting price of Rs. 11,999.

Samsung Galaxy A04, Galaxy A04e price and availability

The Samsung Galaxy A04e is priced at Rs. 9,299 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB internal storage, Rs. 9,999 for 3GB RAM + 64GB storage, and Rs. 11,499 for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The smartphone will be made available in two color variants — Light Blue and Copper.

On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy A04 is priced at Rs. 11,999 for the base variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage, while the 4GB RAM + 128GBstorage model comes at Rs. 12,999. The smartphone is available in Black, Copper, and Green colors.

Both smartphones will go on sale on Samsung.com and select retail stores starting on December 20, 2022.

Samsung Galaxy A04 key specifications

The Galaxy A04 features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ Infinity-V display. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio P35 SoC, along with 4GB of RAM which can be extended up to 8GB memory with RAM Plus. It runs on Android 12 out of the box. The smartphone comes with up to 128 GB storage which is extendable up to 1TB using micro SD.

On the optics front, the Samsung Galaxy A04 packs a dual rear camera setup housing a 50-megapixel primary sensor. For selfies and video calls, there is a 5-megapixel snapper at the front.

The connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5, and GPS/ A-GPS. It also has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for authentication. It comes with a 5,000mAh battery with an in-box Type-C fast charger.

Samsung Galaxy A04e key specifications

The budget smartphone from Samsung features a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a waterdrop-style display notch housing the front camera. It is powered by an octa-core SoC paired with up to 4GB of RAM. The storage comes with an upper limit of 128GB< which can be extended up to 1TB. It ships with dual rear cameras comprising a 13-megapixel main sensor. It is also backed by a 5,000mAh battery and supports 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, and Bluetooth v5.

