Samsung Galaxy A04 Gets Android 13-Based One UI 5.0 Update: Report

Samsung Galaxy A04 is reportedly getting the latest Android 13 features and security patch in Kazakhstan.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Richa Sharma | Updated: 17 February 2023 14:36 IST
Samsung Galaxy A04 Gets Android 13-Based One UI 5.0 Update: Report

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy A04 was launched with Android 12 out-of-the-box

  • Samsung Galaxy A04 also gets December 2022 security patch
  • Galaxy A04 update comes with firmware version A045FXXU1BWB1
  • The latest update brings improved performance, battery life

Samsung Galaxy A04 is reportedly getting Android 13-based One UI 5.0 update. The update is said to offer new features along with Samsung's One UI 5.0 interface, new home screen customisation, as well as performance improvements. The One UI 5.0 update on the Galaxy A04 is also said to bring the latest firmware version and the December 2022 security patch that fixes several security vulnerabilities. For now, the update is reportedly rolling out only in Kazakhstan, but will be soon available to other markets. The Galaxy A04 was launched with Android 12 out of the box.

According to a SamMobile report, Samsung is rolling out the latest Android 13-based One UI 5.0 update for Galaxy A04 in Kazakhstan. This update reportedly comes with the latest firmware build and security patch. The One UI 5.0 update on Galaxy A04 is said to carry the firmware version A045FXXU1BWB1 and the December 2022 security patch. The latest security patch is said to fix dozens of security vulnerabilities.

Galaxy A04 is the latest Samsung smartphone to get the One UI 5.0 update, which brings a new UI design with the expanded Colour Palette, newer widgets, stacked widgets, newer lock screen customizations, better blur effects in the notifications bar as well as album customizations in Gallery.

Users can download the latest update on Galaxy A04 by heading to the Settings icon and then clicking on Software update > Download and install.

Samsung's Galaxy A04 was launched globally in August 2022. The phone came with Android 12-based One UI Core 4.1 out-of-the-box. Therefore, this will be its first major OS update. The handset features a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) Infinity-V display. The Samsung Galaxy A04 ships with a dual rear camera setup that houses a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, along with a 2-megapixel depth sensor with a f/2.4 lens. For selfies and video calls, the smartphone houses a 5-megapixel selfie camera sensor on the front.

 

Samsung's Galaxy S23 series of smartphones was launched earlier this week and the South Korean firm's high-end handsets have seen a few upgrades across all three models. What about the increase in pricing? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Samsung Galaxy A04, Samsung, Android 13, One UI 5.0
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
OnePlus 11 Review: OnePlus Going Back to its Roots

  Samsung Galaxy A04 Gets Android 13-Based One UI 5.0 Update: Report
