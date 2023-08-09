Technology News
Samsung Galaxy A05 has scored 1,386 in the multi-core test on the benchmarking website.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 9 August 2023 15:24 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy A05 will reportedly succeed Galaxy A04 (pictured)

Highlights
  • Galaxy A05 was listed on the certification site with model number SM-A055
  • The handset could pack 4GB of RAM
  • Galaxy A05 has scored 419 in the single-core test

Samsung will reportedly expand its A series of smartphones with the successor to Galaxy A04. Dubbed Galaxy A05, Samsung's new phone could make its debut soon as its specifications have recently been leaked. The smartphone has been spotted on the Geekbench website with the model number SM-A055F. The listing also reveals some of the key details about the purported Galaxy A05. The handset is likely to be powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC paired with up to 4GB RAM. The phone is expected to succeed the Galaxy A04, which was launched last year in India.

According to the Geekbench listing, the purported Galaxy A05 carries the model number SM-A055F. The listing also suggests that the phone could pack a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, which will be paired with up to 4GB of RAM. The phone may run on Android 13 out-of-the-box. The listing also reveals that the Samsung handset will have six cores clocked at 1.80GHz and 2 cores at 2.00GHz.

Additionally, the Samsung Galaxy A05 scored 419 in the single-core test and 1,386 in the multi-core test on the benchmarking website. Other than these, the Geekbench listing doesn't reveal any additional details about the phone.

The Galaxy A05 is said to succeed the Galaxy A04, which was launched alongside Galaxy A04e last year in December. The latter comes in two storage configurations — 4GB RAM + 64GB storage and 4GB RAM + 128GB storage.

Samsung Galaxy A04 sports a 6.5-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio P35 SoC, that comes coupled with 4GB of RAM. The phone runs on Android 12 out-of-the-box. On the optics front, the Samsung Galaxy A04 packs a dual rear camera setup led by a 50-megapixel primary sensor. There is also a 5-megapixel camera at the front for selfies and video calls. 

Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 alongside the Galaxy Tab S9 series and Galaxy Watch 6 series at its first Galaxy Unpacked event in South Korea. We discuss the company's new devices and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

Further reading: Galaxy A05 specifications, Galaxy A05, Samsung, Geekbench
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
