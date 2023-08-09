Samsung will reportedly expand its A series of smartphones with the successor to Galaxy A04. Dubbed Galaxy A05, Samsung's new phone could make its debut soon as its specifications have recently been leaked. The smartphone has been spotted on the Geekbench website with the model number SM-A055F. The listing also reveals some of the key details about the purported Galaxy A05. The handset is likely to be powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC paired with up to 4GB RAM. The phone is expected to succeed the Galaxy A04, which was launched last year in India.

According to the Geekbench listing, the purported Galaxy A05 carries the model number SM-A055F. The listing also suggests that the phone could pack a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, which will be paired with up to 4GB of RAM. The phone may run on Android 13 out-of-the-box. The listing also reveals that the Samsung handset will have six cores clocked at 1.80GHz and 2 cores at 2.00GHz.

Additionally, the Samsung Galaxy A05 scored 419 in the single-core test and 1,386 in the multi-core test on the benchmarking website. Other than these, the Geekbench listing doesn't reveal any additional details about the phone.

The Galaxy A05 is said to succeed the Galaxy A04, which was launched alongside Galaxy A04e last year in December. The latter comes in two storage configurations — 4GB RAM + 64GB storage and 4GB RAM + 128GB storage.

Samsung Galaxy A04 sports a 6.5-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio P35 SoC, that comes coupled with 4GB of RAM. The phone runs on Android 12 out-of-the-box. On the optics front, the Samsung Galaxy A04 packs a dual rear camera setup led by a 50-megapixel primary sensor. There is also a 5-megapixel camera at the front for selfies and video calls.

