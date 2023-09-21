Samsung Galaxy S23 FE is expected to launch soon. It is said to succeed the Galaxy S21 FE, the last Fan Edition model released by the South Korean tech giant. Details about the upcoming Galaxy S23 FE have been doing the rounds of the rumour mill for a while. The US and non-US variants of the model have been tipped to carry different chipsets. The phone has now been spotted on the Google Play Console and other certification sites.

According to a MySmartPrice report, the Galaxy S23 FE was spotted on the Google Play Console Database. It is reportedly seen with two chipset variants - Samsung r11q and Samsung r11s, powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC paired with Adreno 730 GPU and an in-house Exynos 2200 chipset, respectively.

The Galaxy S23 FE was also reportedly spotted on Singapore's Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) website with the model number SM-S711B/DS which confirmed that the phone will support 5G, NFC, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth connectivity.

Additionally, the handset has also been listed on Samsung India's support page (first spotted by 91Mobiles) as different variants of the Galaxy S23 FE and Galaxy S23 FE Special Edition, hinting at an imminent launch.

Design renders of the phone were leaked recently, too. It is said to launch in Black Graphite, Pearl White, Purple Lavender, and Olive colour options. It has also been tipped to come with a 6.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The upcoming handset is expected to ship with Android 13, with four years of OS updates alongside five years of security patches.

For optics, it is likely to get a 50-megapixel primary camera with OIS (optical image stabilisation), an 8-megapixel secondary camera, and a 12-megapixel telephoto camera at the back and a 10-megapixel front camera sensor. It is expected to pack a 4,500mAh battery with 25W wired fast charging support.

