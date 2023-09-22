Samsung is gearing up to launch a new Fan Edition smartphone in India soon. The South Korean electronic brand has now shared a teaser to offer hints about the new Samsung Galaxy S23 FE 5G launch in the country without confirming the exact moniker. It is confirmed to go on sale in India via Amazon. The Galaxy S23 FE 5G is expected to be a tweaked variant of the regular Galaxy S23. The upcoming handset is tipped to run on Exynos 2200 SoC. A Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC might power the US variant of the Galaxy S23 FE 5G.

The company has officially teased the new Samsung Galaxy S23 FE 5G via an X (formerly Twitter) post. The teaser comes with the tagline “The new epic coming soon", and the teaser image shows the rear portion of the device with three camera sensors. The sensors are placed in vertically arranged circular modules. Samsung, however, didn't confirm the exact moniker, launch date, and key specifications of the upcoming handset.

Epic moments are now closer than ever. Get ready to experience the new epic. Launching soon. #Samsung pic.twitter.com/68xhvNMb3o — Samsung India (@SamsungIndia) September 22, 2023

Additionally, Amazon has created a dedicated landing page on its website to tease the India launch of the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE 5G, indicating that the phone will be available for purchase via the e-commerce store.

Going by past rumours, Galaxy S23 FE 5G may break the cover later this month. The support page for the device is already live on Samsung's India website. The Fan Edition phone is expected to take inspiration from the design of the premium Galaxy S23 series. As per past leaks, the Galaxy S23 FE 5G will run on Android 13 and is expected to receive four years of OS updates and five years of security patches. It is tipped to get a 6.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Indian variant of the Galaxy S23 FE 5G could run on Exynos 2200 SoC. In some regions, the handset might get a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC under the hood. It is tipped to carry a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel primary camera with OIS (optical image stabilisation), an 8-megapixel secondary camera, and a 12-megapixel telephoto camera. For selfies, there might be a 10-megapixel front-facing camera. It is said to carry a 4,500mAh battery and support wired charging at 25W and wireless charging.

The Galaxy S23 FE is tipped to cost Rs. 54,999 for the 128GB storage variant in India. The 256GB storage model is tipped to cost Rs. 59,999. For comparison, the Galaxy S23 was launched in India in February this year with a starting price tag of Rs. 74,999.

