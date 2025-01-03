Technology News
Samsung Galaxy A06 5G Spotted on Geekbench; Could Get a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC

Samsung Galaxy A06 5G will likely ship with Android 15-based One UI 7.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 3 January 2025 15:02 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy A06 4G (pictured) was launched in India in September 2024

  • Samsung Galaxy A06 5G may get similar features as 4G variant
  • The purported handset will support 4GB of RAM
  • The Galaxy A06 4G carries a MediaTek Helio G85 chipset
Samsung Galaxy A06 5G may soon launch in the market. The company has yet to confirm the handset but details about it have started doing rounds of the rumour mill. Recently, the purported smartphone was spotted on a popular benchmarking site. The listing has hinted at its chipset, RAM and operating system details. Notably, the 4G variant of the Samsung Galaxy A06 was introduced in India in September 2024. The rumoured 5G option could come with similar features except for added 5G support.

Samsung Galaxy A06 5G Geekbench Listing

The Samsung Galaxy A06 5G with the model number SM-A066B was spotted on Geekbench. It scored 731 and 1,816 points on single-core and multi-core tests, respectively. The phone is listed with an octa-core chipset with six cores clocking at 2.0GHz and two cores at 2.40GHz. It is seen with a Mali G615 MC2 GPU and 4GB of RAM support. This is expected to be the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC.

The purported Samsung Galaxy A06 5G is expected to ship with Android 15-based One UI 7.0. The model number was reportedly spotted on the GSMA database previously. The phone is expected to carry the model numbers SM-A066B/DS and SM-A066M/DS. More details about the 5G variant of the Galaxy 06 could surface online in the next few weeks.

Samsung Galaxy A06 4G Price in India, Features

The Samsung Galaxy A06 4G price starts at Rs. 9,999 for the 4GB + 64GB option. The higher 4GB + 128GB variant is marked at Rs. 11,499. A MediaTek Helio G85 chipset powers the phone and it runs on Android 14-based One UI 6. It carries a 5,000mAh battery with support for 25W wired fast charging.

For optics, the Samsung Galaxy A06 4G is equipped with a 50-megapixel primary sensor alongside a 2-megapixel depth sensor at the back and an 8-megapixel sensor at the front for selfies and video calls. The handset has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security. 

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy A06 5G, Samsung Galaxy A06 5G features, Samsung Galaxy A06 5G launch, Samsung Galaxy A06 4G, Samsung Galaxy A06 series, Samsung
Sucharita Ganguly
Samsung Galaxy A06 5G Spotted on Geekbench; Could Get a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC
