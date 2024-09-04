Technology News
English Edition
Samsung Galaxy A06 is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 25W wired fast charging.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 4 September 2024 10:59 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy A06 is offered in Black, Gold, and Light Blue shades

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A06 carries a side-mounted fingerprint sensor
  • The handset ships with Android 14-based One UI 6
  • The Samsung Galaxy A06 is equipped with an 8-megapixel selfie shooter
Samsung Galaxy A06 has been quietly unveiled in India, a few days after its launch in select Asian markets. The smartphone comes with an octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 chipset, a 6.7-inch HD+ screen, a 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit, and supports 25W wired fast charging. It carries a similar pinstriped finish as the preceding Samsung Galaxy A05 and features the Key Island bump on the right edge that houses the power and the volume button.

Samsung Galaxy A06 Price in India

The Samsung Galaxy A06 price in India starts at Rs. 9,999 for the 4GB + 64GB option, while the 4GB + 128GB variant is listed at Rs. 11,499. The phone is available for purchase via the Samsung India website. It is offered in Black, Gold, and Light Blue colour options.

Samsung Galaxy A06 Specifications, Features

The Samsung Galaxy A06 sports a 6.7-inch HD+ (720 x 1,600 pixels) PLS LCD screen. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of onboard storage. The phone supports expanded storage to up to 1TB via a microSD card. It ships with Android 14-based One UI 6.

In the camera department, the Samsung Galaxy A06 is equipped with a dual rear camera system, including a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor alongside an LED flash unit. The front-facing camera of the phone holds an 8-megapixel sensor.

Samsung has packed a 5,000mAh battery in the Galaxy A06 with support for 25W wired fast charging. Connectivity options on the phone include dual 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a USB Type-C port. For security, it has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The handset measures 167.3 x 77.3 x 8.0mm in size and weighs 189g.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.

Samsung Galaxy A06, Samsung Galaxy A06 India launch, Samsung Galaxy A06 price in India, Samsung Galaxy A06 specifications, Samsung
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
HMD Working on Nokia Lumia 1020-Inspired Smartphone: Report

