The crypto price charts reflected more profits than losses for the third consecutive day on Friday, January 3. Bitcoin saw a 1.82 percent price increase on international exchanges in the last 24 hours. With this, the asset is presently trading at $96,863 (roughly Rs. 83.05 lakh) on global exchanges, data by CoinMarketCap showed. On Indian exchanges like BuyUCoin, meanwhile, the value of Bitcoin stands at $97,042 (roughly Rs. 83.2 lakh) reflecting profits of 2.28 percent over the last day.

“Bitcoin continues to show its upward momentum. The Fear-Greed Index is on the rise, reflecting a positive shift in investor sentiment. Additionally, the total 24-hour trading volume is up 57.3 percent to $131.74 billion (roughly Rs. 11,29,372 crore) showing increased participation from retail investors and institutions. Currently, BTC is facing immediate resistance at $98,400 (roughly Rs. 84.3 lakh) while support stands at $95,000 (roughly Rs. 81.4 lakh),” Edul Patel, CEO of Mudrex tild Gadgets 360.

Ether also managed to hold onto gains on the price charts. On international exchanges, ETH registered a price hike of 2.05 percent taking its pricing to $3,460 (roughly Rs. 2.96 lakh), showed CoinMarketCap. On Indian exchanges like CoinSwitch and CoinDCX, the price of ETH is around $3,711 (roughly Rs. 3.18 lakh).

“Ether is still sitting below the crucial mark of $3,500 (roughly Rs. 3 lakh). However, Ether has seen record inflows from ETFs in December- closing down on the $2 billion (roughly Rs. 17,145 crore)-mark, double than that of November,” the CoinSwitch markets desk told Gadgets 360.

The crypto price chart by Gadgets 360 showed most cryptocurrencies trading in profits alongside Bitcoin and Ether on Friday.

These include Ripple, Tether, Solana, Dogecoin, Cardano, Tron, and Avalanche.

Chainlink, Stellar, Shiba Inu, Polkadot, Uniswap, and Leo also registered profits on the price charts.

The overall crypto market cap surged by 2.03 percent in the last 24 hours. With this, the valuation of the sector has risen to $3.41 trillion (roughly Rs. 2,92,29,974 crore), data by CoinMarketCap showed.

Meanwhile cryptocurrencies that are trading in losses on Friday include Binance Coin, Litecoin, Cronos, EOS Coin, and Zcash on Friday.

“While regulatory pressures and market instability may create bearish sentiment and downward price actions, bullish pattern formations such as ascending triangle is essential technical and psychological steps for Ethereum. It is a crucial recovery phase of 2025 that paves the way for increased adoption because of technology advances and renewed hope,” Avinash Shekhar, Co-Founder and CEO, Pi42 told Gadgets 360.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.

