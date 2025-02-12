Samsung launched the Galaxy A06 last year as a 4G device. The phone packed budget hardware and was made available in two storage variants—64GB and 128GB—both of which came with 4GB of RAM. As per recent leaks, Samsung is now preparing to launch a 5G version of the phone. The Galaxy A06 5G is said to have a different processor and a new leak also hints at the possibility of a slightly different design.

Tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore (@sudhanshu1414) shared the complete specifications of the upcoming budget Galaxy A06 5G via a post on X. The tipster mentions that the phone will have a 6.7-inch HD+ LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate, and a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, which is different from the 4G model's MediaTek Helio G85 SoC.

The Galaxy A06 5G will offer 5G radios and Wi-Fi 5 in terms of communication standards and will have a side-mounted fingerprint reader as well, as per the tipster. Cameras could include a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel camera for handling depth data when using the Portrait mode. Selfies is said to be handled by an 8-megapixel front-facing camera.

The phone is tipped to pack a 5,000mAh battery and offer 25W wired charging. Unlike the Galaxy A06 4G, the 5G model will reportedly be offered in three variants. The base variant will offer 4GB RAM and 64GB of storage, the mid option will offer 4GB RAM and 128GB of storage, and the new top-end variant will offer 6GB RAM and 128GB of storage. The tipster also claims that Samsung will offer a microSD card slot (supporting up to 1.5TB) for memory expansion.

Samsung's Galaxy A06 5G is said to offer a single speaker. What remains to be seen is if the 5G model will have any design changes. This is because the 5G model is said to be a bit heavier at 191 grams versus the older model's 189-gram weight, despite packing nearly the same dimensions (163.3 x 77.3 x 8.0mm) as the 4G model. According to the tipster, the new phone will be available in Blue Black, Light Gray, and Light Green colourways.

The Galaxy A06 5G is tipped to boot One UI 7.0, which is based on Android 15. The tipster claims Samsung will provide a software commitment of 4 years for OS updates and 4 years for security updates.