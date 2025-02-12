Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Galaxy A06 5G Specifications Leaked, Said to Get 6.7 Inch Display, Dimensity 6300 SoC

Samsung Galaxy A06 5G Specifications Leaked, Said to Get 6.7-Inch Display, Dimensity 6300 SoC

After the Galaxy A06 launch in August 2024, a 5G model is said to arrive soon.

Written by Sheldon Pinto, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 12 February 2025 15:25 IST
Samsung Galaxy A06 5G Specifications Leaked, Said to Get 6.7-Inch Display, Dimensity 6300 SoC

Samsung Galaxy A06 4G launched at Rs. 9,999 for the base 64GB variant

Highlights
  • Samsung’s Galaxy A06 was a 4G-only budget smartphone
  • The 5G model, except for its processor, is said to offer the same hardwar
  • The new phone could also be offered in a 6GB RAM variant
Advertisement

Samsung launched the Galaxy A06 last year as a 4G device. The phone packed budget hardware and was made available in two storage variants—64GB and 128GB—both of which came with 4GB of RAM. As per recent leaks, Samsung is now preparing to launch a 5G version of the phone. The Galaxy A06 5G is said to have a different processor and a new leak also hints at the possibility of a slightly different design.

Tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore (@sudhanshu1414) shared the complete specifications of the upcoming budget Galaxy A06 5G via a post on X. The tipster mentions that the phone will have a 6.7-inch HD+ LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate, and a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, which is different from the 4G model's MediaTek Helio G85 SoC.

The Galaxy A06 5G will offer 5G radios and Wi-Fi 5 in terms of communication standards and will have a side-mounted fingerprint reader as well, as per the tipster. Cameras could include a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel camera for handling depth data when using the Portrait mode. Selfies is said to be handled by an 8-megapixel front-facing camera.

The phone is tipped to pack a 5,000mAh battery and offer 25W wired charging. Unlike the Galaxy A06 4G, the 5G model will reportedly be offered in three variants. The base variant will offer 4GB RAM and 64GB of storage, the mid option will offer 4GB RAM and 128GB of storage, and the new top-end variant will offer 6GB RAM and 128GB of storage. The tipster also claims that Samsung will offer a microSD card slot (supporting up to 1.5TB) for memory expansion.

Samsung's Galaxy A06 5G is said to offer a single speaker. What remains to be seen is if the 5G model will have any design changes. This is because the 5G model is said to be a bit heavier at 191 grams versus the older model's 189-gram weight, despite packing nearly the same dimensions (163.3 x 77.3 x 8.0mm) as the 4G model. According to the tipster, the new phone will be available in Blue Black, Light Gray, and Light Green colourways.

The Galaxy A06 5G is tipped to boot One UI 7.0, which is based on Android 15. The tipster claims Samsung will provide a software commitment of 4 years for OS updates and 4 years for security updates.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy A06, Samsung Galaxy A06 4G, Samsung Galaxy A06 5G, Samsung Galaxy A06 5G features, Samsung Galaxy A06 5G India Launch, Samsung Galaxy A06 5G Specifications
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto is based in Mumbai, and has several years of experience in reviewing smartphones and gadgets. As a Senior Reviewer at Gadgets 360, you will always find him deeply immersed in his reviews, switching from one phone to another. When the battery dies out, Sheldon is always browsing the web for a good sci-fi movie or reading up on cars and bikes. He also loves creating lists of interesting places to eat and travel. Sheldon is available on Twitter at @shellshocd, and you can mail him at ...More
Bitcoin Falls to $95,000 as Altcoins Decline Amid Unchanged US Interest Rates

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy A06 5G Specifications Leaked, Said to Get 6.7-Inch Display, Dimensity 6300 SoC
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vi 5G Rollout to Start With Mumbai in March, Delhi and Bengaluru in April
  2. Samsung Galaxy A06 5G Specifications Leaked, May Pack a 5,000mAh Battery
  3. Google Pixel 9a Leaked Renders Suggest New Camera Design, Four Colours
  4. PlayStation State of Play Returns February 12: Here's What to Expect
  5. Google I/O 2025 Dates Confirmed, Android 16 and AI Announcements Expected
  6. Euclid Telescope Spots Rare Einstein Ring, Revealing Dark Matter Secrets
  7. Motorola Unveils Razr+ Paris Hilton Edition With Custom Accessories
#Latest Stories
  1. iPhone SE 4 May Launch Next Week, M4 MacBook and Other Devices to Follow Soon: Report
  2. Motorola Razr+ Paris Hilton Edition With Custom Accessories Launched: Price, Features
  3. Tecno Camon 40 Series Launch Timeline, Colourways, Key Features Leaked
  4. Athena Lunar Mission Set to Deploy 'Gracie' Hopper for Crater Exploration Near Moon's South Pole
  5. Assassin's Creed Shadows Players Won't Miss Out on Content if They Stick to One Protagonist
  6. Samsung Galaxy A06 5G Specifications Leaked, Said to Get 6.7-Inch Display, Dimensity 6300 SoC
  7. Bobby Aur Rishi Ki Love Story Now Streaming on Disney+ Hotstar: Cast, Plot, and Streaming Details
  8. Dainee OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Mimi Chakraborty’s Upcoming Series Online
  9. Madurai Paiyanum Chennai Ponnum OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  10. Felipe Esparza’s Raging Fool Stand-Up Special to Premiere on Netflix on February 11
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »