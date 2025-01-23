Samsung is expected to unveil three new affordable smartphones later this year — the Samsung Galaxy A06 5G, Galaxy F06 5G, and Galaxy M06 5G. These models were previously spotted on certification and benchmarking websites. Several details about the handsets have also been leaked by tipsters. Now, the phones have appeared on the Bluetooth Special Interest Group (SIG) database. The listings have confirmed the monikers of all three models. Notably, Samsung introduced the 4G version of the Galaxy A06 in India in September 2024.

Samsung Galaxy A06 5G, Galaxy F06 5G, Galaxy M06 5G Bluetooth SIG Listing

A Bluetooth SIG listing reveals that the model numbers SM-A066B, SM-A066M/DS, SM-A066M, SM-A066E/DS, and SM-A066B/DS are associated with the upcoming Samsung Galaxy A06 5G handset. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy F06 5G and Galaxy M06 5G options carry the model numbers SM-E066B/DS and SM-M066B/DS, respectively.

The B in the aforementioned model numbers suggest that these versions are the global variants of the Samsung Galaxy A06 5G, Galaxy F06 5G, and Galaxy M06 5G handsets. This likely includes the Indian version as well. Connectivity options for the phones will include 2G, 3G, 4G LTE, 5G NR, Bluetooth, and WLAN. The listing does not reveal any other specifications of these smartphones.

The Samsung Galaxy F06 5G and Galaxy M06 5G were previously spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website, hinting at an imminent launch in India. They were also reportedly seen on the Wi-Fi Alliance certification site.

The Samsung Galaxy A06 5G, on the other hand, has also made an appearance on Geekbench. The phone is expected to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, paired with a Mali G615 MC2 GPU and 4GB of RAM. It may ship with Android 15-based One UI 7.0.

The 4G version of the Galaxy A06 comes with a MediaTek Helio G85 chipset and 4GB of RAM, runs on Android 14-based One UI 6 and is priced in India at Rs. 9,999 and Rs. 11,499 for the 64GB and 128GB options, respectively.