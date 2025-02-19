Samsung Galaxy A06 5G has been launched in India. The latest 5G smartphone features a 6.7-inch HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate and runs on MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC. It ships with Android 15-based One UI 7 and is confirmed to get four major Android updates. The handset carries a 5,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support. The 4G version of the Galaxy A06 was unveiled in the country last year.

Samsung Galaxy A06 5G Price in India

The Galaxy A06 5G is priced at Rs. 10,499 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model. Meanwhile, the 128GB storage version with the same RAM costs Rs. 11,499 and the 6GB + 128GB model is priced at Rs. 12,999. It is available in Black, Gray, and Light Green shades.

For comparison, the 4G variant of Galaxy A06 was launched in September last year with a price tag of Rs. 9,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option. The 128GB storage variant with the same RAM was priced at Rs. 11,499.

Customers purchasing the Galaxy A06 5G will get a one-year screen replacement offer at Rs. 129 through Samsung Care+.

Samsung Galaxy A06 5G Specifications

The Galaxy A06 5G runs on Android 15-based One UI 7 and is confirmed to receive four years of OS upgrades and security updates. It gets a 6.7-inch HD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate and 20:9 aspect ratio. The handset is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. The onboard RAM can be expanded up to 12GB with a RAM Plus feature.

For optics, the Galaxy A06 5G has a dual rear camera unit, comprising a 50-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. It boasts an 8-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calls.

The Galaxy A06 5G has an IP54 rating against dust and water. It has support for 12 5G bands and packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 25W wired charging.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.