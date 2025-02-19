Technology News
English Edition

Samsung Galaxy A06 5G Tipped to Get One UI 7’s Now Bar Feature; Specifications Leaked

Other Samsung smartphones, including the Galaxy S24 lineup, are yet to receive One UI 7 update.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 19 February 2025 13:11 IST
Samsung Galaxy A06 5G Tipped to Get One UI 7’s Now Bar Feature; Specifications Leaked

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy A06 5G is the rumoured 5G equivalent of its 4G counterpart (pictured)

Highlights
  • Galaxy A06 5G may get Samsung’s Now Bar AI-powered quick-view feature
  • The phone is tipped to launch with One UI 7 based on Android 15
  • It is said to sport a 50MP+2MP dual rear camera and an 8MP front camera
Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy A06 5G is rumoured to be in development and is expected to join its 4G equivalent in the market soon. Ahead of its anticipated debut, the purported smartphone has been tipped to come with One UI 7 — Samsung's own take on Android 15 — out of the box. As a result, the handset might support the new Now Bar feature which the South Korean technology conglomerate introduced with the flagship Galaxy S25 series.

This information comes from Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd)'s post on X (formerly Twitter). The tipster suggests that Samsung's purported Galaxy A06 5G will come with Android 15-based One UI 7.0 operating system (OS) and support Now Bar. The update was announced in October and was released only last month with the launch of the flagship Galaxy S25 series. Other Samsung smartphones, including the Galaxy S24 lineup, are yet to receive it, but the company's upcoming budget smartphone could run on the OS.

Notably, the Now Bar feature is an artificial intelligence (AI) feature, part of the Galaxy AI suite. It appears as a rectangular bar featuring multiple cards near the bottom of the screen which can be vertically scrolled with a card deck-like animation. Essentially, it provides a lock screen quick view of insights presented by another new One UI 7 feature called Now Brief.

Samsung Galaxy A06 5G Specifications (Leaked)

As per the tipster, the purported Samsung Galaxy A06 5G may sport a 6.7-inch HD+ LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate. For optics, the phone is speculated to have a dual rear camera unit, comprising a 50-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. It is also tipped to get an 8-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calls.

Samsung's Galaxy A06 5G is expected to be powered by a 6nm octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset under the hood, paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of onboard storage, expandable up to 1.5TB via a microSD card. Running on One UI 7 based on Android 15, Samsung is tipped to offer four years of OS upgrades. It is tipped to have an AnTuTu score of 463,000.

The purported handset may support 12 5G bands and come with an IP54 rating against dust and water ingress. It is said to pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for 25W wired charging. Other features of the Galaxy A06 5G include Samsung Knox Vault, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, a mono speaker, and Dolby Atmos audio.

Samsung Galaxy S24

Samsung Galaxy S24

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Compact design
  • Vibrant 120Hz display
  • Capable processor
  • Good overall camera performance
  • Bad
  • Average battery life
  • Recycled design
  • AI features free till 2025
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S24 review
Display 6.20-inch
Processor octa-core
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 14
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy A06 5G, Samsung Galaxy A06 5G features, Samsung Galaxy A06 5G launch, Samsung Galaxy A06 5G Specifications, One UI 7, Now Bar, Samsung
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip FE Allegedly Spotted on Samsung's Firmware Server, Model Number Revealed
Meta Announces Inaugural AI-Focused LlamaCon Event for Developers, to Be Held in April

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy A06 5G Tipped to Get One UI 7’s Now Bar Feature; Specifications Leaked
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone SE 4 or iPhone 16E Launch Today: Everything We Know So Far
  2. Nothing Confirms Key Camera Specifications of Phone 3a Series
  3. OnePlus Watch 3 With 1.5-inch LTPO Screen, Google's Wear OS 5 Launched
  4. NASA Astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore Dismiss 'Stranded' Claims
  5. Chhaava OTT Release Reportedly Revealed: Everything You Need to Know
  6. JioTele OS Smart TV Operating System Launched With These Features
  7. Samsung Galaxy A06 May Come With One of Galaxy S25's New Features
  8. Samsung Galaxy A26 5G Regional Support Pages Hint at Imminent Launch
  9. Here's Your First Look at the Nothing Phone 3a Series' Rear Camera
  10. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Review
#Latest Stories
  1. Fiverr Go Platform Launched, Lets Freelancers Train AI on Their Work and Earn From Generated Creations
  2. GoPro Max 360 Refreshed With Enduro Battery, Standard Mounting System; Quik App Gets New Features
  3. HP to Acquire Parts of Humane, AI Pin Startup From Ex-Apple Managers, for $116 Million
  4. Huawei Band 10 With SpO2 Sensor, 100 Workout Modes, Up to 14 Days Battery Life Launched
  5. Samsung Galaxy A06 5G Tipped to Get One UI 7’s Now Bar Feature; Specifications Leaked
  6. Meta Announces Inaugural AI-Focused LlamaCon Event for Developers, to Be Held in April
  7. Perseverance Rover Examines Serpentine Lake on Mars, Seeking Clues on Past Water Presence
  8. Wooden Diorama of Granary and Scribes Found in Ancient Egyptian Tomb of Meketre
  9. Baby John Starring Varun Dhawan, Keerthy Suresh Now Streaming on Amazon Prime Video
  10. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip FE Allegedly Spotted on Samsung's Firmware Server, Model Number Revealed
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »