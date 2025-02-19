Samsung Galaxy A06 5G is rumoured to be in development and is expected to join its 4G equivalent in the market soon. Ahead of its anticipated debut, the purported smartphone has been tipped to come with One UI 7 — Samsung's own take on Android 15 — out of the box. As a result, the handset might support the new Now Bar feature which the South Korean technology conglomerate introduced with the flagship Galaxy S25 series.

This information comes from Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd)'s post on X (formerly Twitter). The tipster suggests that Samsung's purported Galaxy A06 5G will come with Android 15-based One UI 7.0 operating system (OS) and support Now Bar. The update was announced in October and was released only last month with the launch of the flagship Galaxy S25 series. Other Samsung smartphones, including the Galaxy S24 lineup, are yet to receive it, but the company's upcoming budget smartphone could run on the OS.

Samsung Galaxy A06 will come with One UI 7.0 based on Android 15, while the Samsung S series flagships have yet to receive One UI 7.



Notably, the Now Bar feature is an artificial intelligence (AI) feature, part of the Galaxy AI suite. It appears as a rectangular bar featuring multiple cards near the bottom of the screen which can be vertically scrolled with a card deck-like animation. Essentially, it provides a lock screen quick view of insights presented by another new One UI 7 feature called Now Brief.

Samsung Galaxy A06 5G Specifications (Leaked)

As per the tipster, the purported Samsung Galaxy A06 5G may sport a 6.7-inch HD+ LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate. For optics, the phone is speculated to have a dual rear camera unit, comprising a 50-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. It is also tipped to get an 8-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calls.

Samsung's Galaxy A06 5G is expected to be powered by a 6nm octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset under the hood, paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of onboard storage, expandable up to 1.5TB via a microSD card. Running on One UI 7 based on Android 15, Samsung is tipped to offer four years of OS upgrades. It is tipped to have an AnTuTu score of 463,000.

The purported handset may support 12 5G bands and come with an IP54 rating against dust and water ingress. It is said to pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for 25W wired charging. Other features of the Galaxy A06 5G include Samsung Knox Vault, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, a mono speaker, and Dolby Atmos audio.