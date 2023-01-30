Technology News

Samsung Galaxy A14 Renders Surface Online Ahead of Launch, Colour Options Tipped: Report

Samsung Galaxy A14 might be available in three colour options.

Written by Anees Hussain, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 30 January 2023 18:44 IST
Photo Credit: WinFuture

Galaxy A14 is said to ship with Android 13 out-of-the-box

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A14 is tipped to sport slimmer design
  • The 5G variant of the phone launched in India on January 16
  • Samsung Galaxy A14 is expected to feature a MediaTek Helio G80 SoC

Samsung Galaxy A14, the company's purported entry-level smartphone that is said to be in the works, has been spotted in leaked renders online that hint at the design of the upcoming 4G smartphone. Meanwhile, some key specifications of the handset have also surfaced online, ahead of its debut. The Samsung Galaxy A14 is expected to make its debut in global markets soon, and the smartphone is also expected to launch in India. The company launched the Galaxy A14 5G in the country on January 16.

According to renders leaked by Roland Quandt in collaboration with WinFuture (in German), the Samsung Galaxy A14 could be available in three colour options. The handset's 5G counterpart, the Galaxy A14 5G, was launched in India earlier this month, equipped with a 50-megapixel primary camera and a 5,000mAh battery.

The tipster also claims that the Samsung Galaxy A14 will sport a 6.6-inch PLS-based LCD screen (2,408×1,080 pixels) with a peak brightness of 480 nits. The display is shown to sport a teardrop-shaped cutout at the top of the screen in order to house the front-facing camera, which is expected to be a 13-megapixel camera with an f/2.0 aperture.

On the rear, there seems to be a triple camera setup, which is expected to be led by a 50-megapixel primary sensor, followed by a 5-megapixel ultra-wide camera with f/2/4 aperture, and a 2-megapixel sensor for macro shots.

Galaxy A14 is expected to be a dual-SIM (Nano) 4G smartphone that packs a 5,000mAh battery just like its 5G counterpart, and sports a USB Type-C port with support for 10W wired charging. For connectivity, the 4G smartphone will support LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, NFC, and Bluetooth 5.2. The smartphone is also seen sporting a headphone jack, according to the tipster.

The 4G variant is also expected to ship with Android 13 running out-of-the-box with One UI 5.0 running on top. Under the hood, the smartphone is expected to house an octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 SoC.

According to the report, the 4G variant of the upcoming 4G smartphone could be priced at EUR 200 (roughly Rs.18,000) at launch in Europe.

However, it is important to note that Samsung has not made any official announcement related to the Galaxy A14 smartphone, including its specifications, features, and pricing details.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy A14, Samsung Galaxy A14 Specifications, Samsung
