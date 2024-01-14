Technology News

Several Samsung smartphones can be bought with lucrative exchange offers.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 14 January 2024 13:01 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 (pictured) was launched in July 2023

  • Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2024 started on January 13
  • A wide range of electronic items will be offered at discounted rates
  • SBI Card holders are eligible for additional discounts
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2024 kicked off on January 13 in India. Among a wide range of products, several electronic items, including smartphones, PCs, laptops and tablets are being offered at lowered prices during the sale. Customers can also enjoy additional bank offers over the discounted prices to grab an item at an even lower rate. Some products can also be bought with an exchange offer that decreases the effective price further. Below, we've listed some Samsung smartphones that are available at discounted rates during the sale.

Premium models like the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 and the Galaxy S22 Ultra, as well as budget offerings like the Galaxy M14 and the Galaxy M04, are being offered with lucrative discounts and bank offers. Notably, SBI card holders can avail of an additional, conditional 10 percent instant discount on credit card and EMI transactions. Select products are also available with additional coupon-based discounts which bring down the effective price of the handsets. Customers using Amazon Pay ICICI credit cards at the time of purchase may also get welcome points and a cashback of up to 5 percent of the total amount billed.

Following are some of the top deals on Samsung smartphones during the ongoing Amazon Great Republic Day sale:

Product MRP Effective Deal Price
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Rs. 1,02,999 Rs. 85,999
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Rs. 1,31,999 Rs. 74,999
Samsung Galaxy S23 Rs. 89,999 Rs. 54,999
Samsung Galaxy A54 Rs. 41,999 Rs. 33,499
Samsung Galaxy A34 Rs. 35,499 Rs. 25,999
Samsung Galaxy M34 Rs. 24,499 Rs. 14,999
Samsung Galaxy A14 Rs. 18,499 Rs. 13,499
Samsung Galaxy M14 Rs. 17,990 Rs. 10,999
Samsung Galaxy M04 Rs. 11,999 Rs. 5,999

Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 alongside the Galaxy Tab S9 series and Galaxy Watch 6 series at its first Galaxy Unpacked event in South Korea. We discuss the company's new devices and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5

  Design
  Display
  Software
  Performance
  Battery Life
  Camera
  Value for Money
  Good
  Vibrant displays, folding display is durable
  Compact design when folded
  Top-tier performance
  Fast wireless charging for a foldable
  Water-resistant design
  Good quality primary camera
  Bad
  Cover screen functionality is limited
  Battery barely lasts a day
  Relatively slow wired charging
  No macro camera
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 review
Display (Primary) 6.70-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Front Camera 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 3700mAh
OS Android 13
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

  Design
  Display
  Software
  Performance
  Battery Life
  Camera
  Value for Money
  Good
  In-built S Pen stylus
  Superb display
  Impressive performance
  Versatile cameras
  Good battery life
  IP68 rated
  Bad
  Gets warm easily under load
  Big and bulky
  No bundled charger
  Expensive
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra review
Display 6.80-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Front Camera 40-megapixel
Rear Camera 108-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 12
Samsung Galaxy S23

Samsung Galaxy S23

  Design
  Display
  Software
  Performance
  Battery Life
  Camera
  Value for Money
  Good
  Compact design that?s hard to beat
  Long-term software update commitment
  Good performance, effective heat management
  All-day battery life
  IP68 rated
  Bad
  Only minor design changes
  Relatively slow charging
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S23 review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 3,900mAh
OS Android 13
Samsung Galaxy A34 5G

Samsung Galaxy A34 5G

  Design
  Display
  Software
  Performance
  Battery Life
  Camera
  Value for Money
  Good
  Good build quality, IP67 rating
  Bright and smooth display
  Decent performance unit
  Great battery life
  Five years of software support
  Good daylight camera performance
  Bad
  Minor software lag
  Low-light camera performance could have been better
  No bundled charger
  Waterdrop-style notch looks dated
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy A34 5G review
Display 6.60-inch
Processor 2.6 MHz octa-core
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 6GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 2340x1080 pixels
Further reading: Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2024, Amazon Great Republic Day Sale, Amazon, Samsung, Samsung Galaxy S23, Samsung Galaxy M34, Samsung Galaxy M14, Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy A54, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, Samsung Galaxy A14, Samsung Galaxy A34, Samsung Galaxy M04
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond.
