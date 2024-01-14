Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2024 kicked off on January 13 in India. Among a wide range of products, several electronic items, including smartphones, PCs, laptops and tablets are being offered at lowered prices during the sale. Customers can also enjoy additional bank offers over the discounted prices to grab an item at an even lower rate. Some products can also be bought with an exchange offer that decreases the effective price further. Below, we've listed some Samsung smartphones that are available at discounted rates during the sale.

Premium models like the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 and the Galaxy S22 Ultra, as well as budget offerings like the Galaxy M14 and the Galaxy M04, are being offered with lucrative discounts and bank offers. Notably, SBI card holders can avail of an additional, conditional 10 percent instant discount on credit card and EMI transactions. Select products are also available with additional coupon-based discounts which bring down the effective price of the handsets. Customers using Amazon Pay ICICI credit cards at the time of purchase may also get welcome points and a cashback of up to 5 percent of the total amount billed.

Following are some of the top deals on Samsung smartphones during the ongoing Amazon Great Republic Day sale:

