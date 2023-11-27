Technology News

Samsung Galaxy A14 5G's Android 14 update reportedly comes with firmware version A146BXXU2CWK9.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 27 November 2023 18:54 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

Eligible Galaxy A14 5G units in India are reportedly receiving the update

  • Samsung started rolling out a new security update for Galaxy A14 5G
  • Android 14 update brings One UI 6 as a new custom skin
  • Samsung Galaxy A14 5G was launched in January
Samsung Galaxy A14 5G has reportedly started getting the Android 14 update in India. The update is said to bring One UI 6, along with the November 2023 Android security patch to the mid-range Galaxy A series handset. The Android 14 update comes with firmware version A146BXXU2CWK9. The company has already rolled out the security update for devices including Galaxy S23 series, Galaxy S22 series, and Galaxy S23 FE. The Galaxy A14 5G was launched in January.

As per a report by SamMobile, One UI 6 update based on Android 14 for Samsung Galaxy A14 5G is currently rolling out in India. It is said to have a size of around 1.8GB. As mentioned, the update reportedly comes with firmware version A146BXXU2CWK9 and brings the November Android security patch to eligible units. The update adds Android 14 features alongside the list of upgrades under One UI 6. It brings an enhanced quick settings panel, new widgets, and a new design for emojis.

Eligible Galaxy A14 5G handsets in India will receive the latest update automatically. Users can also manually check for the update by heading to Settings > Software update > Download and Install. It is recommended to update smartphones while they are connected to a strong Wi-Fi network and put on charging.

The Galaxy A14 5G was launched in January with a starting price tag of Rs. 16,499. It features a 6.6-inch full-HD+(1,080x2,408 pixels) PLS LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by an octa-core Exynos 1330 SoC, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM.

Samsung has packed a triple rear camera setup on the Galaxy A14 5G, including a 50-megapixel main camera and two 2-megapixel sensors. For selfies and video chats, it has a 13-megapixel front-facing camera. It has 64GB of inbuilt storage that is expandable via a microSD storage slot (up to 1TB). It houses a 5,000mAh battery.

iQoo 11 5G Price Lowered Ahead of iQoo 12 5G Launch; Other iQoo Phones Also Discounted

