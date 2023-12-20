WhosNext2023
Samsung Galaxy A14 5G Gets Discounted; Now Starts at Rs. 13,499 in India: See Offers

Samsung Galaxy A14 5G was launched in the country in January this year.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 20 December 2023 12:09 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy A14 5G is offered in Black, Dark Red and Light Green colourways

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A14 5G sports a 6.6-inch full-HD+ PLS LCD display
  • It is said to have started receiving the stable One UI 6 update in India
  • The Galaxy A14 5G supports 25W wired fast charging
Samsung Galaxy A14 5G was launched in India in January this year alongside the Galaxy A23 5G. The phone features an in-house octa-core Exynos 1330 SoC and a 5,000mAh battery with 25W wired fast charging support. It also carries a 50-megapixel triple rear camera unit. The smartphone is available in the country in three colour options as well as in three RAM and storage configurations. Now, Samsung has announced offers that lower the effective price of the Galaxy A14 5G in the Indian market. 

Samsung Galaxy A14 5G price in India, availability

The company confirmed that the 4GB + 64GB variant of the Galaxy A14 5G can be now bought at a price of Rs. 13,499, while the 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB options are available for Rs. 15,999 and Rs. 17,999, respectively. These new price points are significantly lower than the launch prices and Samsung said that they include a Rs. 1,000 Axis Bank cashback offer.

Initially, the models were priced at Rs. 16,499, Rs. 18,999, and Rs. 20,999 respectively for the 4GB + 64GB, 6GB + 128GB, and 8GB + 128GB variants. The handset is offered in Black, Dark Red, and Light Green colours. It can be purchased across India via Samsung retail stores, the official Samsung website, and other e-commerce sites.

Samsung Galaxy A14 5G specifications, features

The smartphone features a 6.6-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,408 pixels) PLS LCD display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. The Samsung Galaxy A14 5G is powered by an octa-core Exynos 1330 SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage.

In the camera department, the Galaxy A14 5G is equipped with a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel macro shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor at the back alongside an LED flash unit. The front camera comes with a 13-megapixel sensor housed within a centred waterdrop notch at the top of the display.

The Galaxy A14 5G packs a 5,000mAh battery and supports 25W wired fast charging. The handset also supports Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, and USB Type-C connectivity. It comes with a 3.5mm headphone jack as well.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Samsung Galaxy A14 5G, Samsung Galaxy A14 5G price in India, Samsung Galaxy A14 5G Specifications, Samsung
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
