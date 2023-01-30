Vivo Y100 Price, Specifications Tipped Ahead of India Launch: Report

Photo Credit: Vivo
The Vivo Y100 is set to launch in India next month, most likely together with the speculated Vivo Y56. A recent report revealed the phone's key specifications and hardware details. Moreover, the leak has indicated the projected price range for the smartphone in India. It will reportedly be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity SoC and run the newest Android 13 operating system. According to the report, the device will have a slim and light body design with a colour-changing back panel. The handset is likely to be the first Vivo phone with two colour-changing options.
According to a 91 Mobiles report, the Vivo Y100 is expected to launch in the Indian markets in February, alongside the rumoured Vivo Y56. The Y100 by Vivo is expected to be available in a single configuration of 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and could be priced at around Rs. 27,000, according to the report.
The report adds that the Vivo Y100 is likely to offer two colour-changing variants - black and gold, making it the first Vivo phone to do so. The Vivo V23 Pro and Vivo V25 Pro showcased a colour-changing design but were only available in one colour variant.
The 5G-enabled dual-sim supported Vivo Y100 is expected to run on Android 13 and feature a 6-inch HDR10+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a 20:9 aspect ratio, according to the report. The report adds that the phone is expected to be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset, paired with 6GB of RAM and ARM Mali-G68 MP4 GPU.
According to the report, the Vivo smartphone is expected to arrive with a triple rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel main sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary camera, and a 2-megapixel tertiary lens. The 50-megapixel front camera is said to be housed in a hole-punch slot at the top of the front display, as per the specifications page cited in the report.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.
Advertisement
Advertisement