Vivo Y100 Price, Specifications Tipped Ahead of India Launch: Report

The Vivo Y100 is set to launch in India next month, most likely together with the speculated Vivo Y56. A recent report revealed the phone's key specifications and hardware details. Moreover, the leak has indicated the projected price range for the smartphone in India. It will reportedly be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity SoC and run the newest Android 13 operating system. According to the report, the device will have a slim and light body design with a colour-changing back panel. The handset is likely to be the first Vivo phone with two colour-changing options.

Vivo Y100 price, availability (expected)

According to a 91 Mobiles report, the Vivo Y100 is expected to launch in the Indian markets in February, alongside the rumoured Vivo Y56. The Y100 by Vivo is expected to be available in a single configuration of 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and could be priced at around Rs. 27,000, according to the report.

The report adds that the Vivo Y100 is likely to offer two colour-changing variants - black and gold, making it the first Vivo phone to do so. The Vivo V23 Pro and Vivo V25 Pro showcased a colour-changing design but were only available in one colour variant.

Vivo Y100 specifications, features (expected)

The 5G-enabled dual-sim supported Vivo Y100 is expected to run on Android 13 and feature a 6-inch HDR10+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a 20:9 aspect ratio, according to the report. The report adds that the phone is expected to be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset, paired with 6GB of RAM and ARM Mali-G68 MP4 GPU.

According to the report, the Vivo smartphone is expected to arrive with a triple rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel main sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary camera, and a 2-megapixel tertiary lens. The 50-megapixel front camera is said to be housed in a hole-punch slot at the top of the front display, as per the specifications page cited in the report.

