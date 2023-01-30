Technology News

Vivo Y100 Price, Specifications Tipped Ahead of India Launch: Report

The Vivo Y100 is said to pack a 5,000mAh battery with fast charging support.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 30 January 2023 18:31 IST
Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo X90 series smartphones launched in China in November 2022

Highlights
  • Vivo Y100 is likely to be run on octa-core Dimensity 900 SoC
  • It is expected to feature a triple rear camera setup
  • The primary camera is expected to have a 50-megapixel sensor

The Vivo Y100 is set to launch in India next month, most likely together with the speculated Vivo Y56. A recent report revealed the phone's key specifications and hardware details. Moreover, the leak has indicated the projected price range for the smartphone in India. It will reportedly be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity SoC and run the newest Android 13 operating system. According to the report, the device will have a slim and light body design with a colour-changing back panel. The handset is likely to be the first Vivo phone with two colour-changing options.

Vivo Y100 price, availability (expected)

According to a 91 Mobiles report, the Vivo Y100 is expected to launch in the Indian markets in February, alongside the rumoured Vivo Y56. The Y100 by Vivo is expected to be available in a single configuration of 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and could be priced at around Rs. 27,000, according to the report.

The report adds that the Vivo Y100 is likely to offer two colour-changing variants - black and gold, making it the first Vivo phone to do so. The Vivo V23 Pro and Vivo V25 Pro showcased a colour-changing design but were only available in one colour variant.

Vivo Y100 specifications, features (expected)

The 5G-enabled dual-sim supported Vivo Y100 is expected to run on Android 13 and feature a 6-inch HDR10+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a 20:9 aspect ratio, according to the report. The report adds that the phone is expected to be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset, paired with 6GB of RAM and ARM Mali-G68 MP4 GPU.

According to the report, the Vivo smartphone is expected to arrive with a triple rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel main sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary camera, and a 2-megapixel tertiary lens. The 50-megapixel front camera is said to be housed in a hole-punch slot at the top of the front display, as per the specifications page cited in the report.

Should you pick Vivo over Galaxy S22 and OnePlus 10 Pro? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Vivo Y100, Vivo

Further reading: Vivo Y100, Vivo
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
