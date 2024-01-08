Samsung Galaxy A14 5G Reportedly Gets a New 4GB + 128GB Variant in India

Samsung Galaxy A14 5G was unveiled in India in January 2023. The phone is powered by an octa-core in-house chipset and packs a 5,000mAh battery. It was launched in three RAM and storage configurations and is offered in three colour options. The smartphone ships with Android 13-based One UI 5 and it houses a 13-megapixel front camera. According to a report, Samsung has now added a new RAM + storage option for the handset in the country.

As per a report by The Tech Outlook, the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G is now available in the Indian market in a 4GB + 128GB option. The handset is said to be available for purchase in offline stores and is priced at Rs. 15,499. The report noted that the phone is expected to be offered through online stores soon.

When first launched, the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G was priced in India at Rs. 16,499 for the base 4GB + 64GB variant, while the 6GB + 128GB, and 8GB + 128GB options are listed at Rs. 18,999 and Rs. 20,999 respectively. It is offered in Black, Dark Red, and Light Green colourways.

The Samsung Galaxy A14 5G features a 6.6-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,408 pixels) LCD panel with a refresh rate of 90Hz. It is powered by an in-house Exynos 1330 SoC paired with a Mali-G68 MP2 GPU, up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of onboard storage. It ships with Android 13-based One UI 5.

In the camera department, a triple rear camera unit is available on the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G and includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and another 2-megapixel macro shooter. The front camera is placed within the Infinity-V notch of the display and sports a 13-megapixel sensor.

Samsung packs a 5,000mAh battery with 15W wired fast charging support into the Galaxy A14 5G. The phone offers 5G, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS, and USB Type-C connectivity. It also carries a 3.5mm audio jack. For security, the phone is equipped with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

