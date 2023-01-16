Technology News
Samsung Galaxy A23 5G, Galaxy A14 5G India With 5,000mAh Batteries Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Samsung Galaxy A23 5G and Galaxy A14 5G launch event will take place at 12pm (noon) on January 18.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 16 January 2023 14:56 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy A23 5G will feature optical image stabilisation (OIS) support

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A23 5G will sport a 120Hz display
  • The display on the Galaxy A14 5G has a refresh rate of 90 Hz
  • Galaxy A23 5G will come with a 6.6-inch full-HD display

Samsung Galaxy A23 5G and Samsung Galaxy A14 5G were launched in India on Monday. Both handsets are equipped with 50-megapixel cameras and pack 5,000mAh batteries. The Samsung Galaxy A23 5G and Galaxy A14 5G phones will go on sale in India later this week, according to the company. The smartphones offer support for "expanding" available RAM up to 16GB by utilising unused storage on the device.

Samsung Galaxy A23 5G, Samsung Galaxy A14 5G price in India

The newly launched Samsung Galaxy A23 5G is priced at Rs. 22,999 for the 6GB + 128GB storage model, while the 8GB + 128GB variant is priced at Rs. 24,999. The handset will be available in Light Blue, Orange, and Silver colour options. 

Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G is available in a 4GB + 64GB storage model priced at Rs. 16,499, while the 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB models are priced at Rs. 18,999 and Rs. 20,999 respectively. 

Both handsets will go on sale on January 18 via Live Commerce on Samsung.com. They can be purchased via online stores, retail outlets and the company's website from January 20. 

Samsung Galaxy A23 5G specifications

The Samsung Galaxy A23 5G sports a 5.8-inch full-HD+ (720x1,560 pixels) TFT display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 695 processor coupled with up to 8GB of RAM.

For photos and videos, the handset is equipped with a single 50-megapixel sensor along with a 5-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, 2-megapixel macro camera, and 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies and video chats, there is a 8-megapixel sensor at the front.

The Galaxy A23 5G features up to 128GB of internal storage that is expandable via a microSD card (up to 1TB). Connectivity options include 5G, 4G, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, a 3.5mm audio jack and a USB Type-C port. Besides, it packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging.

Samsung Galaxy A14 5G specifications

On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G features a 6.6-inch (1,080x2,408 pixels) full-HD+ PLS LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by an octa-core Exynos 1330 SoC, accompanied by up to 8GB of RAM.

In the camera department, the Galaxy A14 5G has a triple rear camera setup, including a 50-megapixel main camera, a 2-megapixel macro shooter, along with a 2-megapixel depth sensor. It also sports a 13-megapixel front-facing selfie camera.

The handset offers 64GB of inbuilt storage with is expandable via a microSD storage slot (up to 1TB). Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port, along with a 3.5mm headphone jack. It packs a 5,000mAh battery, according to the company. 

How does the Redmi 12 Pro+ fare against its competitor, the Realme 10 Pro+ 5G? Is it a worthy successor to the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

