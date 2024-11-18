Samsung Galaxy A55 was launched in India in March this year alongside the Galaxy A35 5G. They run on Android 14-based One UI 6.1 out-of-the-box. They are slated to get four generations of Android OS upgrades and five years of security updates. Samsung is expected to introduce its One UI 7 software update based on the latest Android 15 next year. Now, the Galaxy A55 has been spotted on a benchmarking website with the Android 15 update, well before Samsung has rolled out its One UI 7 beta.

Samsung Galaxy A55 Geekbench Listing Details

The Samsung Galaxy A55 with the model number Samsung SM-A556E has surfaced on Geekbench. The listing reveals that the phone is running on Android 15. Like all Samsung models, the phone will come with a One UI skin on top. The handset scores 1,161 and 3,369 points on the single-core and multi-core tests, respectively.

It's worth noting that the upcoming flagship Samsung Galaxy S25 series of smartphones will likely be the first ones from the company to get the stable version of the Android 15-based One UI 7. The Samsung Galaxy A55 will likely be one of the first mid-range phones to get the update.

Samsung Galaxy A55 Features, Price in India

The Samsung Galaxy A55 comes with a 6.6-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, 1,000 nits of peak brightness, and Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection. It is powered by a 4nm in-house Exynos 1480 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage.

Samsung's Galaxy A55 is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 25W wired fast charging. For optics, it has a triple rear camera unit including a 50-megapixel primary sensor with OIS, a 12-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 5-megapixel macro shooter. It carries a 32-megapixel front camera sensor.

The price of the 8GB + 128GB option of the Samsung Galaxy A55 starts in India at Rs. 39,999, while the 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB variants are marked in the country at Rs. 42,999 and Rs. 45,999, respectively. It is offered in Awesome Iceblue and Awesome Navy colourways.

