Technology News
English Edition

Samsung One UI 7 Beta Expands to Galaxy Z Flip 6, Galaxy Z Fold 6 in India, US, and More

Samsung smartphones will officially receive the stable version of One UI 7 starting April 2025.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 5 March 2025 12:24 IST
Samsung One UI 7 Beta Expands to Galaxy Z Flip 6, Galaxy Z Fold 6 in India, US, and More

Photo Credit: Samsung

One UI 7 will bring Android 15 to Samsung smartphones, the company confirms

Highlights
  • One UI 7 expands to Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Flip 6, and more phones
  • It brings visual customisation options and more Galaxy AI features
  • More devices like Galaxy S23 and A55 will get the beta soon
Advertisement

Samsung on Wednesday announced the expansion of One UI 7 Beta to more devices and regions. The beta program, first introduced in December 2024, brings Android 15 to Galaxy devices, introducing visual enhancements with more customisation options, a new notification system called Now Bar, redesigned One UI widgets, and an improved user interface (UI) for the camera app. It also bundles key new additions to Galaxy AI — the company's suite of artificial intelligence (AI) features. As per the company, users of its latest flagship foldables, along with Galaxy S23 series and other devices, can now download the beta update on their phones.

One UI 7 Beta Expansion

In a newsroom post, Samsung announced that it is rolling out Galaxy AI features to more devices as part of the One UI 7 Beta update. Starting March 6, the beta program will be available for the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 in India, South Korea, the UK, and the US.

Further, Samsung Galaxy S23 series, Galaxy Tab S10 series and Galaxy A55 will also be eligible for the beta programme starting this month, although its exact rollout date is yet to be announced. One UI 7 was introduced globally with the Samsung Galaxy S25 series which debuted at the Galaxy Unpacked 2025 event on January 22.

Other Samsung smartphones will officially receive the stable version of the Android 15-based OS starting April 2025, as per the company.

The South Korean technology conglomerate says its beta programme can be joined by signing up for the beta programme via the Samsung Members app. The company emphasises that the features part of the One UI 7 Beta update may vary depending on the country or region the user resides in.

It supports a total of 29 languages including local dialects, such as Arabic, Chinese, English (Australia, India, United Kingdom, United States), Dutch, French (Canada, France), German, Hindi, Spanish (Mexico, Spain, United States), and Vietnamese.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Overall refinements
  • Offers a bunch of useful AI features
  • Excellent displays (main and cover)
  • IP48 protection
  • 7 years of Android software updates
  • Bad
  • Very expensive
  • Cameras could have been better
  • Still stuck at 25W charging
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 review
Display (Primary) 7.60-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Front Camera 10-megapixel + 4-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 4400mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1856x2160 pixels
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Base 12GB RAM
  • Improved primary camera
  • Useful AI features
  • 7 years of software support
  • Bad
  • Expensive
  • Cover screen still has limited controls
  • Average battery life
  • Wired charging is still locked at 25W
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6 review
Display (Primary) 6.70-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Front Camera 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2640 pixels
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10+ (Wi-Fi)

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10+ (Wi-Fi)

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 12.40-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9300+
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Resolution 2800x1752 pixels
RAM 12GB
OS Android 14
Storage 256GB
Rear Camera 13-megapixel + 8-megapixel
Battery Capacity 10090mAh
Samsung Galaxy A55 5G

Samsung Galaxy A55 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Modern design
  • Good display
  • Feature-packed software
  • Fantastic battery life
  • Good primary camera
  • Bad
  • Underwhelming ultra-wide angle camera
  • CPU performance lags behind the competition
  • Opts you in to Glance with every update
  • Software updates add unsolicited apps
  • Very pricey
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy A55 5G review
Display 6.60-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 2340x1080 pixels
Comments

For details of the latest launches and news from Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus, Oppo and other companies at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2025 hub.

Further reading: One UI 7, One UI 7 Beta, One UI 7 Features, One UI 7 Release Date, Samsung, Android 15, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Amazon Reportedly Working On a Reasoning-Focused AI Model, Could Offer ‘Hybrid Intelligence’

Related Stories

Samsung One UI 7 Beta Expands to Galaxy Z Flip 6, Galaxy Z Fold 6 in India, US, and More
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo T4x 5G With 6,500mAh Battery Launched in India: See Price
  2. Infinix Note 50X 5G Confirmed to Launch in India on This Day
  3. Samsung Expands One UI 7 Beta Programme to More Phones and Regions
  4. Reliance Jio Removes JioCinema Subscription from Prepaid Recharge Plans
  5. Xiaomi Holi Sale Brings Discounts on Redmi Note 14 5G and Other Phones
  6. MWC 2025: Qualcomm's Savi Soin on "Made for India" Products and Strategy
#Latest Stories
  1. ED Partners with CoinDCX for Custody Management of Seized Assets
  2. Infinix Note 50X 5G India Launch Date Set for March 27; Design Officially Teased
  3. Reliance Jio No Longer Offers Complimentary JioCinema Subscription With Prepaid Recharge Plans
  4. Cohere for AI Releases Open-Source Aya Vision Models for Computer Vision-Based Tasks
  5. Oppo F29 Pro 5G Key Features Surface Online; May Get a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC
  6. 20,000-Year-Old Transport Marks in New Mexico Reveal Early American Mobility
  7. Crime Patrol to Stream on Netflix from March 17: Everything You Need to Know
  8. Baapu OTT Release Date: Telugu Satirical Drama Starring Brahmaji to Stream on JioHotstar Soon
  9. Kuzhanthaigal Munnetra Kazhagam OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  10. Game Changer Hindi OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Ram Charan Starrer Movie in Hindi Language Online?
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »