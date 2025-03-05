Samsung on Wednesday announced the expansion of One UI 7 Beta to more devices and regions. The beta program, first introduced in December 2024, brings Android 15 to Galaxy devices, introducing visual enhancements with more customisation options, a new notification system called Now Bar, redesigned One UI widgets, and an improved user interface (UI) for the camera app. It also bundles key new additions to Galaxy AI — the company's suite of artificial intelligence (AI) features. As per the company, users of its latest flagship foldables, along with Galaxy S23 series and other devices, can now download the beta update on their phones.

One UI 7 Beta Expansion

In a newsroom post, Samsung announced that it is rolling out Galaxy AI features to more devices as part of the One UI 7 Beta update. Starting March 6, the beta program will be available for the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 in India, South Korea, the UK, and the US.

Further, Samsung Galaxy S23 series, Galaxy Tab S10 series and Galaxy A55 will also be eligible for the beta programme starting this month, although its exact rollout date is yet to be announced. One UI 7 was introduced globally with the Samsung Galaxy S25 series which debuted at the Galaxy Unpacked 2025 event on January 22.

Other Samsung smartphones will officially receive the stable version of the Android 15-based OS starting April 2025, as per the company.

The South Korean technology conglomerate says its beta programme can be joined by signing up for the beta programme via the Samsung Members app. The company emphasises that the features part of the One UI 7 Beta update may vary depending on the country or region the user resides in.

It supports a total of 29 languages including local dialects, such as Arabic, Chinese, English (Australia, India, United Kingdom, United States), Dutch, French (Canada, France), German, Hindi, Spanish (Mexico, Spain, United States), and Vietnamese.