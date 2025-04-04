Samsung is said to have commenced the rollout of the One UI 7 Beta for the Galaxy A55 5G. According to a community forum post, select users in South Korea who are enrolled with a particular mobile network provider are receiving the Android 15-based update. It requires them to sign up for Samsung's One UI Beta programme. With this move, the Galaxy A55 5G becomes the latest device to get One UI 7 Beta following the update's rollout for the Galaxy S23 series, Galaxy Z Fold 6, and Galaxy Z Flip 6 last month.

One UI 7 Beta for Samsung Galaxy A55 5G

A post on the Samsung South Korea's community forum reveals that Samsung Galaxy A55 5G users are now receiving the One UI 7 Beta update in the country. However, its rollout seems to be limited to consumers who have SKT Telecom as their mobile network provider, based on a machine translation of the text originally in Korean.

In line with the beta updates for other smartphones, the One UI 7 Beta programme for the Galaxy A55 5G requires users to sign up for it via the Samsung Members app. The company emphasises that the features part of the beta update may vary depending on the country or region the user resides in.

It supports a total of 29 languages including local dialects, such as Arabic, Chinese, English (Australia, India, United Kingdom, United States), Dutch, French (Canada, France), German, Hindi, Spanish (Mexico, Spain, United States), and Vietnamese.

This development builds upon the announcement made by the South Korean technology conglomerate's Indian arm last month. It expanded the One UI 7 Beta programme to include the Samsung Galaxy S23 series, Galaxy Tab S10 series and indeed, the Galaxy A55 5G. Although its exact release date was yet to be announced, the recent post on Samsung's community forum suggests that the company may have commenced its rollout.

Notably, the Android 15-based One UI 7 was first introduced with the Galaxy S25 series in January. It introduces visual enhancements with more customisation options, a new notification system dubbed Now Bar, and redesigned One UI widgets, along with a host of new features powered by Galaxy AI — Samsung's artificial intelligence (AI) suite. However, it remains unclear which of these features are making their way to the Galaxy A55 5G in South Korea.