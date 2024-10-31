Technology News
Samsung's One UI 7 Update to Introduce Smart Notification Management, Redesigned Icons and New AI Features

One UI 7 will reportedly add support for new photos features that are backed by artificial intelligence.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 31 October 2024 13:37 IST
Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Onur Binay

Samsung's One UI skin is expected to get a fresh coat of paint with the upcoming One UI 7 update

Highlights
  • Samsung's One UI 7 update will be rolled out to users in 2025
  • The company is expected to introduce several new features with One UI 7
  • Samsung is yet to announce a release date for the stable One UI 7 update
One UI 7 — Samsung's upcoming Android 15-based software update for eligible smartphone and tablet models — was briefly teased by the company at its annual developer conference, and details of the sent major version of One UI have now surfaced online. While the update isn't expected to arrive until early 2025, it will reportedly bring several improvements to the interface, while introducing new parental controls and AI-powered features. Samsung is also expected to update an existing health-related feature with the One UI 7 update.

One UI 7 Features (Expected)

Android Headlines has leaked several new features coming to One UI 7, which is based on Android 15. The upcoming software update for eligible Samsung smartphones and tablets will feature a redesigned set of icons that are expected to make it easier for users to identify the company's built-in apps such as the dialler, messages, gallery, calculator, and clock apps.

one ui 7 icons androidheadlines one ui 7

One UI 6 icons (left) and Samsung's redesigned One UI 7 icons
Photo Credit: Android Headlines

 

The company is also expected to improve the handling of notifications that are displayed on the lock screen, while a new 'smart notification management' will provide access to notifications at a glance, as per the report.

Samsung is also expected to introduce new functionality for its parental controls feature, which will enable allowing or blocking of certain apps or websites on a child's smartphone. Meanwhile, the company will reportedly add support for a native location tracking feature, similar to the Find My app on iOS.

Energy Score, another feature introduced with the company's latest Galaxy Watch 7 and Galaxy Watch Ultra models, will reportedly be upgraded — but the publication hasn't specified what functionality will be added, or whether support will be expanded to older moidels.  

AI Features Coming to One UI 7

In addition to all the new UI changes and system-level features being added with One UI 7, users will also get access to new AI functionality when the update rolls out to eligible devices next year. The first feature coming to One UI 7 is Homework Help. The feature that is capable of solving math and physics problems was shown off by Google in May, and it will finally be expanded to Samsung Galaxy handsets.

one ui 7 androidheadlines one ui 7

One UI 7 could arrive with support for new portrait styles
Photo Credit: Android Headlines

 

One UI 7 will also allow users to "restyle" their portraits using AI, while enabling new "Ai-generated artistic effects". Sketch to Image, a feature introduced on the company's latest foldables with the One UI 6.1.1 update, will also make its way to more devices with the upcoming update, while adding support for new features. Samsung's AI Zoom feature will reportedly use the Pro Visual Engine for clearer images captured at high zoom levels (up to 100x) on compatible smartphones, according to the publication.

Comments

Further reading: One UI 7, Samsung, Android 15
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Nokia 108 4G (2024), Nokia 125 4G (2024) Announced With Wireless FM Radio, Snake Game



