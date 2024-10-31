One UI 7 — Samsung's upcoming Android 15-based software update for eligible smartphone and tablet models — was briefly teased by the company at its annual developer conference, and details of the sent major version of One UI have now surfaced online. While the update isn't expected to arrive until early 2025, it will reportedly bring several improvements to the interface, while introducing new parental controls and AI-powered features. Samsung is also expected to update an existing health-related feature with the One UI 7 update.

One UI 7 Features (Expected)

Android Headlines has leaked several new features coming to One UI 7, which is based on Android 15. The upcoming software update for eligible Samsung smartphones and tablets will feature a redesigned set of icons that are expected to make it easier for users to identify the company's built-in apps such as the dialler, messages, gallery, calculator, and clock apps.

One UI 6 icons (left) and Samsung's redesigned One UI 7 icons

Photo Credit: Android Headlines

The company is also expected to improve the handling of notifications that are displayed on the lock screen, while a new 'smart notification management' will provide access to notifications at a glance, as per the report.

Samsung is also expected to introduce new functionality for its parental controls feature, which will enable allowing or blocking of certain apps or websites on a child's smartphone. Meanwhile, the company will reportedly add support for a native location tracking feature, similar to the Find My app on iOS.

Energy Score, another feature introduced with the company's latest Galaxy Watch 7 and Galaxy Watch Ultra models, will reportedly be upgraded — but the publication hasn't specified what functionality will be added, or whether support will be expanded to older moidels.

AI Features Coming to One UI 7

In addition to all the new UI changes and system-level features being added with One UI 7, users will also get access to new AI functionality when the update rolls out to eligible devices next year. The first feature coming to One UI 7 is Homework Help. The feature that is capable of solving math and physics problems was shown off by Google in May, and it will finally be expanded to Samsung Galaxy handsets.

One UI 7 could arrive with support for new portrait styles

Photo Credit: Android Headlines

One UI 7 will also allow users to "restyle" their portraits using AI, while enabling new "Ai-generated artistic effects". Sketch to Image, a feature introduced on the company's latest foldables with the One UI 6.1.1 update, will also make its way to more devices with the upcoming update, while adding support for new features. Samsung's AI Zoom feature will reportedly use the Pro Visual Engine for clearer images captured at high zoom levels (up to 100x) on compatible smartphones, according to the publication.