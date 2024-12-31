Samsung Galaxy A55 arrived in March this year and we are expecting to see the Galaxy A56 in the first half of next year. As we wait for the formal launch, a tipster has offered hints about the hardware details of the upcoming A series phone. The Galaxy A56 is tipped to run on Samsung's in-house Exynos 1580 chipset. It could pack a triple rear camera unit led by a 50-megapixel primary sensor. The A56 is likely to retain its predecessor's 5,000mAh battery, but with faster 45W charging support.

Samsung Galaxy A56 Price Leaked

Tipster Anthony (@TheGalox_) on X shared alleged details about the upcoming Galaxy A56. It is said to come in 8GB, 12GB RAM options and 128GB, and 256GB storage options with a starting price tag of EUR 439 (roughly Rs. 39,000). For comparison, the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage version of Galaxy A55 5G is priced at Rs. 39,999 in India.

The Galaxy A56 is tipped to sport a full-HD+ Dynamic AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and an aluminium frame with glass back. It could feature Samsung's Exynos 1580 chipset under the hood. The Galaxy A55 came with the Exynos 1480 chipset.

For optics, the Galaxy A56 is expected to feature a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 2-megapixel secondary sensor, and a 5-megapixel shooter. The existing model has a 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle secondary camera. On the front, Galaxy A5 is said to have a 12-megapixel shooter, which would be a downgrade compared to the Galaxy A55's 32-megapixel front shooter.

Like the Galaxy A55, the upcoming Galaxy A56 could also include a 5,000mAh battery, but with support for 45W wired charging. The Galaxy A55 offers 25W wired charging.

The Samsung Galaxy A56 was previously spotted on benchmarking sites including Geekbench, 3C, and IMEI. The launch is expected to take place in March or April next year.