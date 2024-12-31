Technology News
English Edition

Samsung Galaxy A56 Price Tipped; Could Feature Exynos 1580 SoC, 45W Fast Charging

Samsung Galaxy A56 is said to feature a 5,000mAh battery.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 31 December 2024 12:55 IST
Samsung Galaxy A56 Price Tipped; Could Feature Exynos 1580 SoC, 45W Fast Charging

Samsung Galaxy A55 came with an Exynos 1480 chipset

Highlights
  • Galaxy A56 is tipped to sport a full-HD+ Dynamic AMOLED display
  • The existing model offers 25W wired charging
  • Galaxy A56 is expected to feature a triple rear camera setup
Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy A55 arrived in March this year and we are expecting to see the Galaxy A56 in the first half of next year. As we wait for the formal launch, a tipster has offered hints about the hardware details of the upcoming A series phone. The Galaxy A56 is tipped to run on Samsung's in-house Exynos 1580 chipset. It could pack a triple rear camera unit led by a 50-megapixel primary sensor. The A56 is likely to retain its predecessor's 5,000mAh battery, but with faster 45W charging support.

Samsung Galaxy A56 Price Leaked

Tipster Anthony (@TheGalox_) on X shared alleged details about the upcoming Galaxy A56. It is said to come in 8GB, 12GB RAM options and 128GB, and 256GB storage options with a starting price tag of EUR 439 (roughly Rs. 39,000). For comparison, the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage version of Galaxy A55 5G is priced at Rs. 39,999 in India.

The Galaxy A56 is tipped to sport a full-HD+ Dynamic AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and an aluminium frame with glass back. It could feature Samsung's Exynos 1580 chipset under the hood. The Galaxy A55 came with the Exynos 1480 chipset.

For optics, the Galaxy A56 is expected to feature a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 2-megapixel secondary sensor, and a 5-megapixel shooter. The existing model has a 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle secondary camera. On the front, Galaxy A5 is said to have a 12-megapixel shooter, which would be a downgrade compared to the Galaxy A55's 32-megapixel front shooter.

Like the Galaxy A55, the upcoming Galaxy A56 could also include a 5,000mAh battery, but with support for 45W wired charging. The Galaxy A55 offers 25W wired charging.

The Samsung Galaxy A56 was previously spotted on benchmarking sites including Geekbench, 3C, and IMEI. The launch is expected to take place in March or April next year.

Samsung Galaxy A55 5G

Samsung Galaxy A55 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Modern design
  • Good display
  • Feature-packed software
  • Fantastic battery life
  • Good primary camera
  • Bad
  • Underwhelming ultra-wide angle camera
  • CPU performance lags behind the competition
  • Opts you in to Glance with every update
  • Software updates add unsolicited apps
  • Very pricey
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy A55 5G review
Display 6.60-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 2340x1080 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy A55, Samsung Galaxy A56, Samsung Galaxy A56 Price, Samsung Galaxy A56 Specifications
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Jio Platforms Reportedly Partnering With Nvidia to Develop Affordable and Personalised AI Solutions

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy A56 Price Tipped; Could Feature Exynos 1580 SoC, 45W Fast Charging
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 16 Series Get Discounts During Vijay Sales' Apple Days Sale
  2. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Could Get a Display Upgrade
  3. Poco X7 Series India Launch Date, Flipkart Availability Confirmed
  4. Huawei Watch GT 5 Pro With IP69K Rating Launched in India: See Price
  5. All iPhone 17 Models Could Feature ProMotion Displays
  6. You Can Now Watch Apple TV+ for Free Between January 4-5
  7. Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 May Come With 'Significantly Improved' GPU Performance
  8. Samsung Galaxy A56 Said to Offer Same Charging Speed as Galaxy S24 Ultra
  9. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra May Come With Car Crash Detection Capability
  10. iQOO Z9 Turbo Long Battery Life Version Launch Date Set For January 3
#Latest Stories
  1. MediaTek Dimensity 9500 SoC May Use TSMC’s N3P Process; Tipped to Offer Up to 4GHz Peak Clock Speed
  2. Detroit Crime Drama Movie Streaming on Prime Video
  3. Ami Dakini OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Sony TV's New Horror Series
  4. Huawei Watch GT 5 Pro With 1.43-Inch AMOLED Screen, IP69K Rating Launched in India: Price, Features
  5. Massive Solar Flare Closes 2024 With Radio Blackouts and Auroral Possibilities
  6. Dangerous Waters Hindi OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  7. Samsung Galaxy A56 Price Tipped; Could Feature Exynos 1580 SoC, 45W Fast Charging
  8. Bachhala Malli OTT Release Date Reportedly Revealed: Everything You Need to Know
  9. Jio Platforms Reportedly Partnering With Nvidia to Develop Affordable and Personalised AI Solutions
  10. Astronomers Discover A Massive Distant Spiral Galaxy from the Early Universe
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »