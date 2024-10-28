Samsung Galaxy A56 may launch soon as a successor to the Galaxy A55, which was introduced in India in March. The purported smartphone was previously spotted on benchmarking and certification sites that suggested the chipset, OS and RAM details of the phone. A new report has now surfaced online that hints at the camera hardware on the Galaxy A56. Notably, the Galaxy A55 launched alongside the Galaxy A35. The succeeding Galaxy A36 has started doing rounds of the rumour mill as well.

Samsung Galaxy A56 Camera Details (Expected)

The Samsung Galaxy A56 will likely sport a triple rear camera unit, including a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 12-megapixel sensor with an ultrawide lens and a 5-megapixel macro shooter, according to a GalaxyClub report.

While the Galaxy A55 has a 32-megapixel front camera, the report claims that the Galaxy A56 will get a lower resolution 12-megapixel sensor. However, it is expected to be a better sensor than the one on the existing handset. If true, this could be the first front camera upgrade since the Samsung Galaxy A51 in 2020.

Samsung Galaxy A56 Features, Price, Launch (Expected)

The Samsung Galaxy A56 has previously been spotted with model number SM-A566B/DS on the IMEI database suggesting its imminent India launch. An earlier Geekbench listing showed that the phone will likely be powered by an Exynos 1580 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM. It is expected to ship with Android 15-based One UI 7.0.

According to GalaxyClub's report, the Samsung Galaxy A56 may be priced between EUR 450 (roughly Rs. 40,900) and EUR 500 (roughly Rs. 45,500). It could launch in Spring 2025, which is roughly around the months of March and April. According to the report, the phone may support six major Android upgrades and six years of security updates as well.