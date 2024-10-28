Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Galaxy A56 Camera Details Surface Online; Said to Get 50 Megapixel Main Rear Camera

Samsung Galaxy A56 Camera Details Surface Online; Said to Get 50-Megapixel Main Rear Camera

Samsung Galaxy A56 is tipped to launch in Spring 2025.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 28 October 2024 17:37 IST
Samsung Galaxy A56 Camera Details Surface Online; Said to Get 50-Megapixel Main Rear Camera

Samsung Galaxy A56 is expected to succeed the Samsung Galaxy A55 (pictured)

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A56 will likely ship with Android 15-based One UI 7.0
  • The handset is expected to get an in-house Exynos 1580 SoC
  • The Samsung Galaxy A56 could get a 12-megapixel selfie shooter
Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy A56 may launch soon as a successor to the Galaxy A55, which was introduced in India in March. The purported smartphone was previously spotted on benchmarking and certification sites that suggested the chipset, OS and RAM details of the phone. A new report has now surfaced online that hints at the camera hardware on the Galaxy A56. Notably, the Galaxy A55 launched alongside the Galaxy A35. The succeeding Galaxy A36 has started doing rounds of the rumour mill as well.

Samsung Galaxy A56 Camera Details (Expected)

The Samsung Galaxy A56 will likely sport a triple rear camera unit, including a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 12-megapixel sensor with an ultrawide lens and a 5-megapixel macro shooter, according to a GalaxyClub report.

While the Galaxy A55 has a 32-megapixel front camera, the report claims that the Galaxy A56 will get a lower resolution 12-megapixel sensor. However, it is expected to be a better sensor than the one on the existing handset. If true, this could be the first front camera upgrade since the Samsung Galaxy A51 in 2020.

Samsung Galaxy A56 Features, Price, Launch (Expected)

The Samsung Galaxy A56 has previously been spotted with model number SM-A566B/DS on the IMEI database suggesting its imminent India launch. An earlier Geekbench listing showed that the phone will likely be powered by an Exynos 1580 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM. It is expected to ship with Android 15-based One UI 7.0.

According to GalaxyClub's report, the Samsung Galaxy A56 may be priced between EUR 450 (roughly Rs. 40,900) and EUR 500 (roughly Rs. 45,500). It could launch in Spring 2025, which is roughly around the months of March and April. According to the report, the phone may support six major Android upgrades and six years of security updates as well.

Samsung Galaxy A55 5G

Samsung Galaxy A55 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Modern design
  • Good display
  • Feature-packed software
  • Fantastic battery life
  • Good primary camera
  • Bad
  • Underwhelming ultra-wide angle camera
  • CPU performance lags behind the competition
  • Opts you in to Glance with every update
  • Software updates add unsolicited apps
  • Very pricey
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy A55 5G review
Display 6.60-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 2340x1080 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy A56, Samsung Galaxy A56 Specifications, Samsung Galaxy A56 price, Samsung
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 on Game Pass Could Add Up to 4 Million New Subscribers to Service, Analysts Say
Government Issues Advisory to Curb Hoax Bomb Threats on Social Media

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy A56 Camera Details Surface Online; Said to Get 50-Megapixel Main Rear Camera
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone SE 4 Tipped to Arrive With A18 Chip, In-House Apple Modem and More
  2. Realme GT 7 Pro Spotted on Geekbench Again; MIIT Listing Suggests Features
  3. OnePlus 13 Battery Capacity and Charging Details Revealed
  4. Google Might Be Working on an AI Tool That Can Control Your Web Browser
  5. Xiaomi 15 Pro Key Specifications Confirmed Ahead of Launch Tomorrow
  6. Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design's Durability Test Shows a Vital Flaw
  7. Itel S25 Ultra Hands-On Images, Price, Key Features Leaked
  8. Government Issues Advisory to Curb Hoax Bomb Threats on Social Media
  9. iQOO 13 Teased to Have 7.99mm Slim Body; Confirmed to See Price Hike
  10. Samsung Galaxy A56 Camera Details Surface Online
#Latest Stories
  1. HMD Sage Tipped to Be Company's Next Phone; Design, Key Features Leaked
  2. JioSaavn Introduces 3-Month Free ‘Pro Individual’ Subscription Ahead of Festive Season
  3. Honor Magic 7 Pro Leaked Hands-on Images Show Quad Rear Cameras, Pill-Shaped Display Cutout
  4. Samsung Galaxy A56 Camera Details Surface Online; Said to Get 50-Megapixel Main Rear Camera
  5. My Old Ass OTT Release Date: Aubrey Plaza’s Starrer Movie to Stream on Prime Video in November
  6. Supernova SN 1181 Reveals Rare “Zombie Star” in Pa 30 Nebula
  7. OpenAI’s Transcription Tool Reportedly Adding Hallucinated Content in Medical Consultation Records
  8. Xiaomi SU7 Ultra With HyperEngine V8s Electric Motors to Debut on October 29: Everything We Know
  9. Government Issues Advisory to Curb Hoax Bomb Threats on Social Media
  10. Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 on Game Pass Could Add Up to 4 Million New Subscribers to Service, Analysts Say
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »