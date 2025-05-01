Technology News
Samsung Galaxy A55 and Galaxy M06: Five Reasons Why You Should Pick These During Amazon Great Summer Sale

Here's why you should consider the mid-range powerhouse Samsung Galaxy A55 and budget champ, the Galaxy M06, during the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025.

Updated: 1 May 2025 17:03 IST
Samsung Galaxy A55 and Galaxy M06: Five Reasons Why You Should Pick These During Amazon Great Summer Sale
Highlights
  • The Samsung Galaxy A55 is available for as low as Rs. 26,999
  • The Samsung Galaxy M06 can be bought for as low as Rs. 7,999
  • Here's why you should consider these during Amazon Great Summer sale
Amazon's biggest summer sale is finally here, and it brings some of the best discounts and deals for customers. This also makes it the best time to upgrade your old smartphone, all thanks to some lucrative discounts and deals that the e-commerce platform brings during the sale period. 

That said, choosing a new smartphone during the Amazon sale can be confusing, as you will be bombarded with many options. But don't worry; Samsung has you covered! We have the Samsung Galaxy A55 and Samsung Galaxy M06 from the brand, offering a compelling option for the customers in their respective price segments. 

The Galaxy A55 is a mid-range powerhouse packed with advanced features, while the Galaxy M06 brings reliable performance on a budget. Here are five reasons why you should consider the Galaxy A55 and Galaxy M06 during the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025.  

Immersive Displays

Both smartphones come loaded with state-of-the-art displays, making it a delightful experience for those who want to consume content without compromising quality. 

2 Samsung Galaxy A55

To start with the Galaxy A55, the handset packs a stunning 6.6-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display that offers a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. Whether you are watching a series on Netflix or playing heavy-duty games, the screen offers vibrant colours and fluid animations. More importantly, the phone also comes with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection that keeps it safe from scratches and bumps. 

Moving on, the Galaxy M06 5G features a 6.74-inch HD+ PLS LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate and up to 800 nits brightness, ensuring smooth scrolling and clear visibility even under bright sunlight. This means that you can easily watch all the content on the screen even during a bright sunny day, which is a rare thing in this price segment. 

Reliable Performance

Both phones are built to handle almost all the tasks you throw at them. The Samsung Galaxy A55 is loaded with a flagship-grade Samsung Exynos 1480 processor coupled with an Xclipse 530 GPU. Whether it be heavy multitasking or intense gaming sessions, the handset glides effortlessly. 

4 Samsung Galaxy M06

The Samsung Galaxy M06, on the other hand, is optimised to deliver the best value-for-money proposition to the users. The handset comes equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor, capable of handling everyday tasks effortlessly. So, be it web browsing, social media, email, or even casual 3D gaming, the Galaxy M06 will deliver stable performance throughout the day. 

Versatile Cameras 

Both the Galaxy A55 and Galaxy M06 are equipped with segment-leading cameras in their respective price segments. 

The Samsung Galaxy A55 comes equipped with a triple-camera setup, which comes with a combination of a 50-megapixel primary sensor with OIS support, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 5-megapixel macro sensor. The handset also features a 32-megapixel selfie shooter. The Galaxy A55 is one of the best camera-centric smartphones in this price segment, and it gives you plenty of flexibility. So, whether you are shooting a wide landscape or want to capture fine details of flowers or food, the camera sensors on the Galaxy A55 are versatile and produce some punchy, vibrant images in different conditions. 

3 Samsung Galaxy A55

Moving on, the Samsung Galaxy M06 is loaded with a dual-camera setup on the rear panel. The handset packs a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The cameras present on the Galaxy M06 offer decent results. Moreover, the 8-megapixel selfie camera also produces good selfies in good lighting conditions, which is a rare thing in this price segment. 

Enhanced Software Experience 

Both models are loaded with Samsung's One UI, which comes equipped with a plethora of thoughtful features and customisations. The Galaxy A55 ships with Android 14 and One UI 6.1, which is upgradable to One UI 7. On the other hand, the Galaxy M06 runs on One UI 7, which is based on Android 15. Interestingly, both models offer up to four years of OS upgrades and up to five years of security updates, which is a rare thing in the smartphone landscape. This ensures that your Galaxy A55 and Galaxy M06 will last comfortably for a few years.  

Long-Lasting Battery Life

The Samsung Galaxy A55 and Samsung Galaxy M06 are loaded with a 5,000mAh battery. With a 5,000mAh battery and 25W fast charging support, both the products ensure extended usage and quick recharging.

5 Samsung Galaxy M06

To conclude, the Samsung Galaxy A55 offers a premium, feature-packed performance, making it the perfect choice for power users starting only at INR 26999. Meanwhile, priced starting at Rs. 7,999, the Galaxy M06 5G stands out as one of the most affordable 5G smartphones available, offering great value for budget-conscious consumers.

