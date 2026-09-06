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  • Best Smartphones With 200 Megapixel Cameras to Buy in India in 2026: Oppo Find X9 Ultra, Galaxy S26 Ultra, More

Best Smartphones With 200-Megapixel Cameras to Buy in India in 2026: Oppo Find X9 Ultra, Galaxy S26 Ultra, More

Oppo Find X9 Ultra features a 200-megapixel primary sensor and a 200-megapixel telephoto lens.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 6 September 2026 12:00 IST
Best Smartphones With 200-Megapixel Cameras to Buy in India in 2026: Oppo Find X9 Ultra, Galaxy S26 Ultra, More

Oppo Find X9 Ultra features a 6.82-inch QHD+ (1,440×3,168 pixels) AMOLED screen

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Highlights
  • Here are the 200-megapixel camera phones in India across price segments
  • 200-megapixel sensors can deliver detailed images
  • Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra has a quad camera unit
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A 200-megapixel camera is no longer an exclusive feature of premium handsets. Gone are the days when we witnessed the evolution of camera-focused handsets, and many Android smartphones now available in the Indian market use 200-megapixel sensors for the main or telephoto cameras. Few models, like the Oppo Find X9 Ultra, even offer two 200-megapixel cameras. These high-resolution sensors offer high-quality images and improved stabilisation.

Here, we have picked some of the best and latest smartphones in India featuring 200-megapixel cameras. We have also added their features and pricing to help you make an informed decision.

VoltSamsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Discussion
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Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra 

The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is Samsung's flagship non-foldable phone in India, and it offers a quad-camera unit featuring a 200-megapixel wide-angle primary sensor. It also carries a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom, a 50-megapixel ultrawide lens, and a 10-megapixel telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom. Selfies are handled by a 12-megapixel wide-angle front-facing camera.

samsung galaxy s26 ultra design chubby gadgets 360

Other key features of the Galaxy S26 Ultra include a 6.9-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a custom Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy chipset. Samsung has packed a 5,000mAh battery in this model with support for 60W wired fast charging and 25W wireless charging.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Price in India

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra costs Rs. 1,39,999 for the 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage variant. The 12GB + 512GB and 16GB + 1TB RAM and storage models are priced at Rs. 1,59,999 and Rs. 1,89,999, respectively. It is released in Black, Blue, Purple, and White colours.

Vivo X300 Ultra

Vivo X300 Ultra is another solid option with 200-megapixel sensors, but it again falls in the premium category. It has a triple rear camera unit including a 200-megapixel primary camera, a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto sensor and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens. This phone has a 50-megapixel front-facing camera.

Vivo has used a MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset in the Vivo X300 Ultra, coupled with 16GB LPDDR5x Ultra RAM and 512GB UFS 4.1 storage. It features a 6.78-inch 1.5K (1,260×2,800 pixels) LTPO AMOLED display with up to a 120Hz refresh rate. A 6,510mAh battery unit, 90W wired charging support, 40W wireless charging, and an IP68 and IP69-rated build are other key highlights.

Vivo X300 Ultra Price in India

Vivo X300 Ultra is available for Rs. 1,09,999 for the single 16GB RAM + 512GB storage variant. It is released in Dune Gold and Elite Black colour options.

Redmi Note 15 Pro

Users who don't want to spend a high sum for a 200-megapixel camera unit can opt for the Redmi Note 15 Pro. It has a 200-megapixel primary rear camera accompanied by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens. It features a 6.83-inch 1.5K (1,280×2,772 pixels) AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. For selfies and video chats, it has a 20-megapixel front-facing camera.

redmi note 15 pro review ndtv design

Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. An IP66 + IP68 + IP69 + IP69K-rated build, a 6,580mAh battery with 45W fast charging and 22.5W reverse charging support are other key specifications of the Redmi Note 15 Pro.

Redmi Note 15 Pro Price in India

Redmi Note 15 Pro is priced at Rs. 29,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage version. You can buy this phone in Silver Ash, Mirage Blue, and Carbon Black colourways.

Oppo Find X9 Ultra

The Oppo Find X9 Ultra features a Hasselblad-tuned quad rear camera setup, another great pick for camera-centric features. It has a 200-megapixel primary sensor with support for optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera, a 200-megapixel telephoto lens, and a 50-megapixel ultra-telephoto camera. On the front, it has a 50-megapixel selfie shooter.

The Oppo Find X9 Ultra features a 6.82-inch QHD+ (1,440×3,168 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and has an IP66+IP68 + IP69-rated build for dust and water resistance. This model has a 7,050mAh silicon-carbon battery and 100W wired fast charging. It also supports 50W wireless charging. It uses a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset coupled with 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 512GB of UFS 4.1 onboard storage

Oppo Find X9 Ultra Price in India

Oppo Find X9 Ultra is priced at Rs. 1,69,999 for the sole variant with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of onboard storage. It is offered in Canyon Orange and Tundra Umber colours.

Xiaomi 17 Ultra

The Xiaomi 17 Ultra is another handset available in India, boasting a 200-megapixel telephoto camera. The camera setup also includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera. The phone has a50-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls

The Xiaomi 17 Ultra features a 6.9-inch OLED display with up to a 120Hz refresh rate. It runs on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset alongside 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 512GB of UFS 4.1 onboard storage. It has a 6,000mAh battery with support for 90W wired and 50W wireless fast charging.

Xiaomi 17 Ultra Price in India

Xiaomi 17 Ultra costs Rs. 1,39,999 in India for the single variant with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of built-in storage. It is offered in Black and White colours.

FAQs

Which is the affordable 200-megapixel camera phone in this list?

Redmi Note 15 Pro is priced at Rs. 29,999 and is the affordable 200-megapixel camera phone in this list.

Are 200-megapixel cameras used as telephoto cameras?

Yes. A few handsets use 200-megapixel cameras as telephoto cameras rather than as the primary sensor, while others use them as the primary camera.

Which phones feature two 200-megapixel sensors?

Oppo Find X9 Ultra and Vivo X300 Ultra offer two 200-megapixel cameras.

FAQSamsung Galaxy S26 Ultra FAQs
What are the main features of the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra?
The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is available with 16GB of RAM paired with 512GB of internal storage, along with 12GB of extended RAM support. It features a dual rear camera setup comprising a 200MP main camera, a 50MP ultrawide, and 50MP 10MP telephoto cameras, along with a 12MP front-facing selfie camera. The phone supports fast charging with 60W wired charging and 25W wireless charging, backed by a 5000mAh battery. It is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy processor and comes with a 6.9-inch QHD Dynamic AMOLED 2X display that supports up to a 120Hz refresh rate. The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is available in 4 colour options.
When was the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra released?
The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra was launched on February 25, 2026
Where can I buy the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra?
You can buy the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra through the official Samsung website, e-commerce platforms such as Amazon, and select retail stores across India.
Read More
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Lighter IP68 rated design
  • Privacy Display is handy and practical
  • One UI gets smarter with better AI integrations
  • Fast-charging finally
  • Impressive video recording capability
  • Bad
  • 3x telephoto camera needs work
  • Low-light performance could have been better
  • Selfies don?t show accurate edge-detection
  • S Pen cannot be used as camera remote
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra review
Display 6.90-inch
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1024GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1,440x3,120 pixels
Vivo X300 Ultra

Vivo X300 Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Versatile cameras and feature-rich
  • Camera kit to extend usability
  • Excellent display
  • Flagship performance
  • Solid battery life
  • Good camera-focused design with IP68/IP69 rating
  • Bad
  • Expensive
  • Teleconverter lenses sold separately are also costly
  • Not for everyone
Read detailed Vivo X300 Ultra review
Display 6.82-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 200-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 6600mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1440x3168 pixels
Xiaomi 17 Ultra

Xiaomi 17 Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Superb cameras
  • Solid design
  • Bright display
  • Decent battery backup and 90W wired fast-charging support
  • Photography kit (sold separately)
  • Bad
  • Expensive
  • Stereo speakers aren't very loud
Read detailed Xiaomi 17 Ultra review
Display 6.90-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 512GB
Battery Capacity 6,800mAh
OS Android 16
Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G

Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Bright 120Hz AMOLED display
  • Decent build quality
  • Strong battery life
  • Good main camera output
  • Bad
  • Still runs Android 15 out of the box
  • Average performance
  • Not value for money
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G review
Display 6.83-inch
Front Camera 20-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 6580mAh
OS Android
Resolution 1280x2772 pixels
OPPO Find X9 Ultra

OPPO Find X9 Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Solid and camera-first aesthetic design
  • Tundra Umber > Canyon Orange colour, every time
  • Excellent display
  • Class-leading performance
  • Stunning camera setup, especially the main sensor
  • Excellent battery
  • Bad
  • Expensive
  • No 16GB RAM and 1TB storage option
  • Videos still leave scope for improvement
Read detailed OPPO Find X9 Ultra review
Display 6.82-inch
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 200-megapixel
RAM 16GB
Storage 1TB
Battery Capacity 7050mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1440x3168 pixels
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Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, Vivo X300 Ultra, Redmi Note 15 Pro, Oppo Find X9 Ultra, Xiaomi 17 Ultra
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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