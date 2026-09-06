A 200-megapixel camera is no longer an exclusive feature of premium handsets. Gone are the days when we witnessed the evolution of camera-focused handsets, and many Android smartphones now available in the Indian market use 200-megapixel sensors for the main or telephoto cameras. Few models, like the Oppo Find X9 Ultra, even offer two 200-megapixel cameras. These high-resolution sensors offer high-quality images and improved stabilisation.

Here, we have picked some of the best and latest smartphones in India featuring 200-megapixel cameras. We have also added their features and pricing to help you make an informed decision.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra

The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is Samsung's flagship non-foldable phone in India, and it offers a quad-camera unit featuring a 200-megapixel wide-angle primary sensor. It also carries a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom, a 50-megapixel ultrawide lens, and a 10-megapixel telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom. Selfies are handled by a 12-megapixel wide-angle front-facing camera.

Other key features of the Galaxy S26 Ultra include a 6.9-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a custom Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy chipset. Samsung has packed a 5,000mAh battery in this model with support for 60W wired fast charging and 25W wireless charging.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Price in India

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra costs Rs. 1,39,999 for the 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage variant. The 12GB + 512GB and 16GB + 1TB RAM and storage models are priced at Rs. 1,59,999 and Rs. 1,89,999, respectively. It is released in Black, Blue, Purple, and White colours.

Vivo X300 Ultra

Vivo X300 Ultra is another solid option with 200-megapixel sensors, but it again falls in the premium category. It has a triple rear camera unit including a 200-megapixel primary camera, a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto sensor and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens. This phone has a 50-megapixel front-facing camera.

Vivo has used a MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset in the Vivo X300 Ultra, coupled with 16GB LPDDR5x Ultra RAM and 512GB UFS 4.1 storage. It features a 6.78-inch 1.5K (1,260×2,800 pixels) LTPO AMOLED display with up to a 120Hz refresh rate. A 6,510mAh battery unit, 90W wired charging support, 40W wireless charging, and an IP68 and IP69-rated build are other key highlights.

Vivo X300 Ultra Price in India

Vivo X300 Ultra is available for Rs. 1,09,999 for the single 16GB RAM + 512GB storage variant. It is released in Dune Gold and Elite Black colour options.

Redmi Note 15 Pro

Users who don't want to spend a high sum for a 200-megapixel camera unit can opt for the Redmi Note 15 Pro. It has a 200-megapixel primary rear camera accompanied by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens. It features a 6.83-inch 1.5K (1,280×2,772 pixels) AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. For selfies and video chats, it has a 20-megapixel front-facing camera.

Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. An IP66 + IP68 + IP69 + IP69K-rated build, a 6,580mAh battery with 45W fast charging and 22.5W reverse charging support are other key specifications of the Redmi Note 15 Pro.

Redmi Note 15 Pro Price in India

Redmi Note 15 Pro is priced at Rs. 29,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage version. You can buy this phone in Silver Ash, Mirage Blue, and Carbon Black colourways.

Oppo Find X9 Ultra

The Oppo Find X9 Ultra features a Hasselblad-tuned quad rear camera setup, another great pick for camera-centric features. It has a 200-megapixel primary sensor with support for optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera, a 200-megapixel telephoto lens, and a 50-megapixel ultra-telephoto camera. On the front, it has a 50-megapixel selfie shooter.

The Oppo Find X9 Ultra features a 6.82-inch QHD+ (1,440×3,168 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and has an IP66+IP68 + IP69-rated build for dust and water resistance. This model has a 7,050mAh silicon-carbon battery and 100W wired fast charging. It also supports 50W wireless charging. It uses a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset coupled with 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 512GB of UFS 4.1 onboard storage

Oppo Find X9 Ultra Price in India

Oppo Find X9 Ultra is priced at Rs. 1,69,999 for the sole variant with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of onboard storage. It is offered in Canyon Orange and Tundra Umber colours.

Xiaomi 17 Ultra

The Xiaomi 17 Ultra is another handset available in India, boasting a 200-megapixel telephoto camera. The camera setup also includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera. The phone has a50-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls

The Xiaomi 17 Ultra features a 6.9-inch OLED display with up to a 120Hz refresh rate. It runs on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset alongside 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 512GB of UFS 4.1 onboard storage. It has a 6,000mAh battery with support for 90W wired and 50W wireless fast charging.

Xiaomi 17 Ultra Price in India

Xiaomi 17 Ultra costs Rs. 1,39,999 in India for the single variant with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of built-in storage. It is offered in Black and White colours.

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